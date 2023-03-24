Houston Texans signing Steven Sims to a one-year contract

On the same day the Pittsburgh Steelers found out they lost Terrell Edmunds to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team also found out they’ll be without wide receiver/special teams ace Steven Sims in 2023.

It is being reported by Aaron Wilson the Houston Texans are signing Sims to a one-year contract.

New #Texans wide receiver-kick returner Steven Sims Jr. had 19 catches for 105 yards last season for the #Steelers, eturned 24 punts for a 5.5 average and averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return. He has 75 career receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns. More @KPRC2 https://t.co/4F3KahMVZA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 24, 2023

Some Steelers fans might be surprised to see Sims leave the Steelers, especially after he went to Florida earlier this month to workout with Kenny Pickett. However, when the Steelers signed Anthony Miller to a one-year contract and didn’t tender Sims as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA), the writing was on the wall.

Sims was a productive member of the Steelers last season, and will likely be remembered for his clutch catch on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the 4th quarter which extended the drive and equated to a game-winning touchdown pass from Pickett to running back Najee Harris.

Outside of that play, and plenty of jet-sweeps, Sims follows a path similar to that for Ray-Ray McCloud who turned a decent season into a contract with another team. For McCloud, it was the San Francisco 49ers.

There will likely be even more news coming out of the Steelers camp as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for all the latest news and notes as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.