Houston Texans signing Steven Sims to a one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another free agent, this time wide receiver/special teamer Steven Sims.

By Jeff.Hartman
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

On the same day the Pittsburgh Steelers found out they lost Terrell Edmunds to the Philadelphia Eagles, the team also found out they’ll be without wide receiver/special teams ace Steven Sims in 2023.

It is being reported by Aaron Wilson the Houston Texans are signing Sims to a one-year contract.

Some Steelers fans might be surprised to see Sims leave the Steelers, especially after he went to Florida earlier this month to workout with Kenny Pickett. However, when the Steelers signed Anthony Miller to a one-year contract and didn’t tender Sims as a Restricted Free Agent (RFA), the writing was on the wall.

Sims was a productive member of the Steelers last season, and will likely be remembered for his clutch catch on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the 4th quarter which extended the drive and equated to a game-winning touchdown pass from Pickett to running back Najee Harris.

Outside of that play, and plenty of jet-sweeps, Sims follows a path similar to that for Ray-Ray McCloud who turned a decent season into a contract with another team. For McCloud, it was the San Francisco 49ers.

There will likely be even more news coming out of the Steelers camp as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for all the latest news and notes as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.

