Steelers sign offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark to a one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made another addition on the offensive line for 2023. According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, The Steelers are signing offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark.

Clark was a third-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL draft. After spending four years in Indianapolis, Clark spent the 2021 season with a Philadelphia Eagles and was with the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

In his six-year NFL career, Le’Raven Clark has worked primarily as a reserve tackle. In 64 career games, Clark has 18 starts with the most in any year being five in 2017.

With the departure of Trent Scott this week who filled the role of swing tackle last season, the Steelers were in the market for another player who could act as a reserve at either tackle position. Although they have added another player, this still does not take offensive tackle out off the table for the Steelers to look at the position in the 2023 NFL draft.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.

UPDATE:

The Steelers have made the deal with Clark, a one-year contract, official: