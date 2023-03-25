The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several moves throughout the 2023 NFL Free Agency period, and as they continue to add players there remain holes on their roster. They aren’t alone in this regard, but it is worth taking a look at players who remain on the open market who also fit a “need” on the Steelers’ current roster.

This exercise was based around ESPN’s list of top free agents, and it is important to note no restricted or exclusive rights free agents were added to this list. On top of that, this is one of the reasons you won’t see Bud Dupree on the list below. Dupree spent a significant amount of time on Injured Reserve (IR) last season for the Tennessee Titans, leaving him off ESPN’s list of top free agents.

When looking at Steelers positional needs, there were several which fit with the players who were available:

Pass Rusher / OLB

Offensive Line (OT and C)

Defensive Line

CB or Safety

With that said, let’s take a look at the list of players who are still available:

Pass Rusher/OLB

Yannick Ngakoue, DE - 2022 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age entering 2023 season: 28

Jadeveon Clowney, DE - 2022 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2023 season: 30

Leonard Floyd, OLB - 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2023 season: 31

Justin Houston, OLB - 2022 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2023 season: 34

Melvin Ingram, OLB - 2022 team: Miami Dolphins | Age entering 2023 season: 34

Cornerback/Safety

Rock Ya-Sin, CB - 2022 team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age entering 2023 season: 27

Marcus Peters, CB - 2022 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age entering 2023 season: 30

Taylor Rapp, S - 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2023 season: 25

John Johnson III, S - 2022 team: Cleveland Browns | Age entering 2023 season: 27

Offensive Line

Isaiah Wynn, OT - 2022 team: New England Patriots | Age entering 2023 season: 27

Donovan Smith, OT - 2022 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age entering 2023 season: 30

Connor McGovern, C - 2022 team: New York Jets | Age entering 2023 season: 30

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - 2022 team: Las Vegas Raiders | Age entering 2023 season: 28

Defensive Line

Frank Clark, DE - 2022 team: Kansas City Chiefs | Age entering 2023 season: 30

A’Shawn Robinson, DT - 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age entering 2023 season: 28

Poona Ford, DT - 2022 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age entering 2023 season: 27

When looking at the above list(s), are there any players you wish the Steelers would find a way to sign ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.