Steelers 2023 offseason workout dates officially set

With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon it might seem as if next season is a long way away; however, the players who make up the 90-man offseason roster will be back together, in some capacity.

That’s right, the 2023 offseason workout schedule has officially been released!

As always, the NFL divides the offseason into three phases, with it starting for the Steelers on April 17 when players can report for voluntary workouts which are limited to nothing more than strength and conditioning. Those workouts will culminate with the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp, which will be held June 13-15.

The dates for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are officially set, beginning May 23 and running through June 8, with a total of 10 voluntary sessions.

OTAs schedule:

Tuesday, May 23 – OTA #1

Wednesday, May 24 – OTA #2

Thursday, May 25 – OTA #3

Tuesday, May 30 – OTA #4

Wednesday, May 31 – OTA #5

Thursday, June 1 – OTA #6

Monday, June 5 – OTA #7

Tuesday, June 6 – OTA #8

Wednesday, June 7 – OTA #9

Thursday, June 8 – OTA #10

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp

Tuesday, June 13– Day 1

Wednesday, June 14 – Day 2

Thursday, June 15 – Day 3

For those who don’t know much about these three phases, here is a breakdown of each, thanks to the Steelers official website:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Teams are also permitted to have a mandatory minicamp during Phase Three.

Believe it or not, the Steelers will be back at the team’s UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in just a few weeks, and even though they’ll just be working out we’ll have all the latest information you need right here at BTSC. Stay tuned!