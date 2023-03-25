The Steelers are bringing back TE Zach Gentry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the front office is busy looking at potential prospects to select during the three day process, they are also canvasing the free agents who remain on the open market.

This process would also require them to take a close look at their own free agents who remain unsigned. One of those players was tight end Zach Gentry. Gentry, who was drafted out of the University of Michigan by the Steelers, is reportedly returning to the Steelers in 2023.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

TE Zach Gentry going back to #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

While Gentry might not be the most talented tight end in the NFL, or even on the Steelers’ roster, he certainly plays a vital role in the team’s scheme. Gentry played in all 17 games last season, starting 13 of those games, and was able to accumulate 132 yards on 19 receptions.

Those modest numbers might not scream important, but Gentry’s size and strength are a weapon in the Steelers running game. Matt Canada often deployed Gentry as an extra blocker in jumbo sets, and Gentry’s game in this aspect has improved tremendously.

If there is a player who is happy about Gentry’s return it would be teammate Pat Freiermuth. The two tight ends have become very close since Freiermuth was drafted out of Penn State two seasons ago. On top of the bond the two have created, it likely means the Steelers won’t be adding any tight ends in the near future. Their depth chart will likely look like this heading into the 2023 regular season:

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Connor Heyward

They could add another tight end to their 90-man offseason roster, but the odds of that player being on the 53-man roster would hinge on an injury to one of the aforementioned players.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.