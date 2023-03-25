Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Another canuck punt

Sitting at the breakfast table now having a long discussion with the teenaged boy about his friends, lol!

My contribution... “Some guys grow up to be really good men. Guys that you love to sit around with and have a meaningful conversations about life. Other guys, never grow up and will always be that 13 year old boy. One of your jobs right now is to determine which guys are in the first group and which guys are in the second”.

The ‘drama’ that comes with being a teenager is something that I don’t miss!