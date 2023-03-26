It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 808 Forever

The Steelers signed OL Nate Herbig to a 3-year deal in the first week of free agency. As a High School senior, the big man from Hawaii was at the center of what became a heartwarming story that included Tyson Alualu. In the summer of 2015, Nate, a star player at at The Saint Louis School in the Aloha State, was having issues finding size 18 cleats, which were not easy to find. Then a Jacksonville Jaguar and St. Louis alum, Alualu, provided Herbig with the footwear. Before their 2020 meeting when Herbig’s Philadelphua Eagles traveled to Pittsburgh in Week 5, Nate recalled the generous offering to Hawaii’s WHON.

“I never really got to say thank you to him in person so I’ll probably say that when I see him,” Herbig said. “Just the fact that he took the time out to give someone like me a pair of shoes, he didn’t really know me, he just knew I needed a pair of cleats and he helped me out and I’m forever grateful.”

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

The Steelers have had underwhelming success over the years signing Unrestricted Free Agent QBs with the likes of Kent Graham, Bruce Gradkowski and Mitch Trubisky. However the team’s first foray into signing a signal caller from another team was pretty solid. Mike Tomczak, came to the Burgh in 1993 from the Cleveland Browns and spent seven years wearing No. 18 in Steeltown.

Middle Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. We always cite Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Christopher Lynn Boswell and Trent Jordan Watt, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week”. This week we honor a superstar and the subject of the last huge trade that the Steelers pulled the trigger on.

Minkah Annane Fitzpatrick

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

3/26 - Fernando Bryant - 1977, Elton Veals - 1961

3/27 - Carey Davis - 1981, Craig Dunaway - 1961, Kris Farris - 1977, Cliff Stoudt - 1955

3/28 - Mason Cole - 1996, Scottie Graham - 1969

3/29 - Chris Calloway - 1968, Corey Ivy - 46, Jerry Olsavsky - 1967, Scott Shields - 1976

3/30 - Jason Simmons - 1977, Brendan Stai - 1970

3/31 - Tyrone Carter - 1976, Sammie Coates - 1993, Leterrius “L.T.” Walton - 1992

4/1 - Lee Mulleneaux - 1908

4/2 - Roy Gerela - 1948, James Washington - 1996

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is John L. Williams?

The Steelers signed John L. Williams to play fullback in 1994 away from the Seattle Seahawks. Head Coach Bill Cowher was reportedly elated to bring the former Pro Bowler to Pittsburgh. Williams, who wore No. 32 for eight seasons in the Emerald City asked to wear the non-retired digits in Pittsburgh. Even though only one number (Ernie Stautner’s No. 70) was officially retired at that time, Franco Harris’ jersey number was on the list of no-no numbers that were unofficially retired. Cowher took the plea to Dan Rooney, but the request was denied. Williams decided on No. 22 during his time with the Steelers.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.