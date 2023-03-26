Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Homies: The Steelers Post FA and NFL QB Drama

Join the Homies on the SCN as we talk about FA gets and losses, owner’s meetings and AFC North draft buzz. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

L. Jackson latest

Recap this week in Steelers Football

Big Pro-Days Clemson | Ohio State | Alabama

AFC North Biggest FA gains & losses

Best off-season to date Pitt or Cincy

Mike Tomlin, Ozzie Newsome & Katie Blackburn all in attendance at owners meeting. What are we expecting to come out of the meetings?

Q&A

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

“What’s that have to do with anything?” (Tate)

State of the Steelers: More changes than expected

It seemed obvious that Omar Khan was going to make significant changes to the Pittsburgh Steelers in hirs first offseason as the GM. But many are stunned at how many there actually have been so far. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Lots of changes in Steeltown

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Week That Was: Filling out the back end edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.

