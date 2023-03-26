A look back at the Steelers week that was: Filling out the Back End edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/19

Late last night, the #Steelers agreed to terms with #Eagles G Isaac Seumalo, giving him a 3-year deal for $24M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

The Steelers getting more Hawaiian toughness on the offensive line. the Andy Weidl hiring pays big dividends here with another solid Eagle leaving the nest and flying west.

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

Thielan was a guy that yinzers wanted to welcome with open arms. Carolina is getting interesting in a hurry.

Lions are giving him a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, per source. https://t.co/tkAOtdJOV3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Andy Weidl can’t bring everybody into the Burgh.

Monday 3/20

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after details from Larry Ogunjobi’s contract https://t.co/cPmrjTLb0B — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) March 20, 2023

Total guaranteed money is $12 million according to OTC. And his cap hit is under $5 million for this year.

#Steelers Karl Dunbar is at the Bowling Green Pro Day today working out DT/EDGE Karl Brooks.



Brooks is a monster is a defensive weapon and is going to be available to the Steelers come late April…



https://t.co/AK0kTskEWA — Ben (@TheBenSauce_) March 20, 2023

Defense is going to still be high priority in this draft.

We have named Jason Brooks as our defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach.



: https://t.co/VaaSAVKcIB pic.twitter.com/8Jb43shdB0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 20, 2023

You don’t need to be a big name to be a great coach. Like these promotions a lot.

Pumped for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 20, 2023

Yinzers had Dobbs coming back to business. The ex-Steeler has landed back in the Land.

Tuesday 3/21

Wow!!!! A part of me would have loved to see what Big Ben would have done as a Niner last season.

You don’t want the dude as a starter, but this is a phenomenal depth and ST piece of the puzzle,

Wednesday 3/22

The Giants have center J.C. Hassenauer in for a visit on Wednesday, per source. Spent the past four years with the Steelers. Appeared in 45 games with seven starts.



Giants looking to add depth at center after allowing Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates to walk.#giants #steelers #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 22, 2023

Looks like the Hassenh-era is over in the Burgh.

New numbers are in pic.twitter.com/3qDLuibSs7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 22, 2023

New digits for new players, but no surprises.

Compensation: Jets are trading Elijah Moore and their 3rd-round pick to the Browns for their 2nd-round pick, per source. https://t.co/eBiAfzeFGl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

The Browns are trying once again for a vertical passing game, but will it ever happen?

Free agent #Raiders tight end Foster Moreau says during a routine physical conducted by the #Saints medical team in New Orleans, he came to learn that he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and says he will be stepping away from Football.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Foster❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TYxLwZPEhu — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 22, 2023

Absolutely heartbreaking news. His condition was found through a physical. Get well soon, Foster.

Thursday 3/23

Well, looks like that cat’s out of the bag. But where is he heading?

POST-FREE AGENCY POWER RANKINGS



Who's too high, too low or just right? pic.twitter.com/Qbhm2UZO8a — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 23, 2023

The Steelers are getting hella respect here. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Good luck in the District, Trent Scott. We hardly knew ye.

The NFL competition committee has presented eight rules changes proposals, including one that would put the ball in play at the receiving team’s 25-yard line if there is a fair catch on a free kick (kickoff and safety kick) behind the receiving team’s 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/ukJeDBLn1A — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

New rules = new ways to exploit them.

Friday 3/24

The #Eagles are signing former #Steelers first-round S Terrell Edmunds, sources say, their second safety added in the last week after allowing CJ Gardner-Johnson to head to Detroit. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/uhDIvczM1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

Did the Eagles and the Steelers all get in a room and draw straws for which Pennsylvania team to play for?

New #Texans wide receiver-kick returner Steven Sims Jr. had 19 catches for 105 yards last season for the #Steelers, eturned 24 punts for a 5.5 average and averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return. He has 75 career receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns. More @KPRC2 https://t.co/4F3KahMVZA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 24, 2023

Good for Sims Jr. This isn’t a debilitating loss though.

That’s So Le’Raven. That’s great depth for the Pickett Fence.

Potential reunion: #Steelers are bringing free-agent pass rusher Bud Dupree in for a visit, per sources.



Dupree recorded 39.5 sacks over six seasons with Pittsburgh. He ended last season on IR with Titans but is now healthy. pic.twitter.com/y8p4LCQF6H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023

Bud Dupree has been on the radar. We’ve known this. It’s simple if he’s healthy. the price is right, and he knows his role, this is a good thing.

Saturday 3/25

TE Zach Gentry going back to #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

I think this is smart. Gentry just fits.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

