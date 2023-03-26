Updating the Steelers’ 2023 offensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained one of their free agents and signed three other players.
While it is still somewhat early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.
QB
Kenny Pickett
Mitch Trubisky
RB
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
Anthony McFarland
Master Teague
Jason Huntley
FB
+Connor Heyward
WR
Diontae Johnson
George Pickens
Gunner Olszewski
Cody White
Anthony Miller
Calvin Austin III
Ja’Marcus Bradley
Dan Chisena
Dez Fitzpatrick
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Gentry
+Connor Heyward
Rodney Williams
OT
Chukwuma Okorafor
Dan Moore Jr.
La’Raven Clark
IOL*
Isaac Seumalo
James Daniels
Mason Cole
Kevin Dotson
Nate Herbig
Kendrick Green
Ryan McCollum
William Dunkle
*Due to position versatility at guard and center, both were grouped together as interior offensive linemen
+Connor Heyward is listed on Steelers.com as a TE/FB, hence why he was included in both groups.
As you can see, the Steelers have enough players to fill out all their positions should they have to take the field tomorrow, but there are still some position groups in which upgrades could possibly be made either in free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 offensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.
So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
