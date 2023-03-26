Updating the Steelers’ 2023 offensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained one of their free agents and signed three other players.

While it is still somewhat early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

QB

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

RB

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland

Master Teague

Jason Huntley

FB

+Connor Heyward

WR

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Gunner Olszewski

Cody White

Anthony Miller

Calvin Austin III

Ja’Marcus Bradley

Dan Chisena

Dez Fitzpatrick

TE

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

+Connor Heyward

Rodney Williams

OT

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

La’Raven Clark

IOL*

Isaac Seumalo

James Daniels

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Nate Herbig

Kendrick Green

Ryan McCollum

William Dunkle

*Due to position versatility at guard and center, both were grouped together as interior offensive linemen

+Connor Heyward is listed on Steelers.com as a TE/FB, hence why he was included in both groups.

As you can see, the Steelers have enough players to fill out all their positions should they have to take the field tomorrow, but there are still some position groups in which upgrades could possibly be made either in free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 offensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.

So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do? Give your thoughts in the comments below.