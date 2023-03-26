Updating the Steelers’ 2023 defensive depth chart throughout free agency

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have retained several of their free agents and added news players into the mix.
While it is still very early in the process, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster, including those who were on the practice squad and signed to Reserve/Future contracts.
Defensive Line
Cameron Heyward
Larry Ogunjobi
Montravius Adams
Demarvin Leal
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Jonathan Marshall
Renell Wren
OLB
T.J. Watt
Alex Highsmith
Jamir Jones
Quincey Roche
Emeke Egbule
ILB
Cole Holcomb
Elandon Roberts
Mark Robinson
Tae Crowder
Chapelle Russell
CB
Patrick Peterson
Levi Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet
James Pierre
Duke Dawson
Madre Harper
Chris Wilcox
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Damontae Kazee
Tre Norwood
Miles Killebrew
Elijah Riley
Scott Nelson
Kenny Robinson
As you can see, while the Steelers do have enough players to fill out most of their positions should they have to take the field with this roster, there are positions where the Steelers might not have a starter at this time. Of course, there are spots where an upgrade would be welcomed via free agency or the draft. With the Steelers usually keeping right around 25 defensive players on their 53-man roster to begin the season, there will still be more additions between now and training camp.
So what position group stand out as being nearly complete moving forward? Which ones do the Steelers have the most work to do, aside from the obvious need at strong safety? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
