Pittsburgh Steelers future odds could equate to big money for fans who believe

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, and while many are focused on who the top pick will be, the oddsmakers have already put out their latest lines for the 2023 season.

When it comes to these odds, if you are a first believer in the 2023 Steelers, there is money to be had with these odds. For those who remain skeptical, your best bet might be to not bet at all.

Let’s start at the regular season win odds, all courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook:

Regular Season Wins

Over 8.5: -120

Under 8.5: +100

This bet seems simple, right? If the Steelers win 9 games, you win. However, the odds wouldn’t create much of a pay day. When you consider Mike Tomlin’s streak, bet accordingly.

What about the odds makers thoughts on the AFC North?

AFC North Division Winner

Bengals +110

Browns +330

Ravens +350

Steelers +550

Clearly the thought is the Steelers don’t have much of a shot to win the division, but it is rare someone wins this division in back-to-back seasons. This is a bet many fans might feel could equate to the biggest pay out if the team gets hot and is able to make some noise.

Forget the division, what about winning the AFC?

AFC Conference Winner

Steelers +4000

Great odds, but with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and many other AFC powerhouse teams, be careful with this wager. Then again, a little bet can create a big reward.

Last, but definitely not least, would be the Super Bowl odds:

Super Bowl

Steelers +5500

Feeling like you can turn a small bet into a huge reward? If so, then put some money on the Steelers to win next year’s Super Bowl with those odds.

What d you think about these odds? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.