Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

BAD Language: Individuals could be legendary, but team goals are more pressing

There are plenty of Steelers that could come close to individual team records in 2023, and we take a look at that without sacrifice the goal of winning as a team. Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Individual Milestones vs. Team Accomplishment

Steelers Hangover: The Steelers don’t hide their hand

It’s been a quiet, few days in the Burgh with perspective of action in the early week of Free Agency, with the calm of the storm a clear picture of what your Pittsburgh Steelers plans are. Today we don’t necessarily look at where the Steelers brass was but where they weren’t. Are Joey Porter Jr and Jordan Addison players that won't dawn the black & gold?Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Not hiding your hand

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Making sense of the Steelers safety room without Terrell Edmunds

With Terrell Edmunds departing for the Philadelphia Eagles via free agency, the defense could look a little different in the Steel City. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Terrell Edmunds vacancy

