The first wave of NFL Free Agency has come and gone, and that means it is time to take a closer look at the teams after they’ve both lost, and gained, new players. It is also a time when outlets like to update their Power Rankings.

Before going any further, it is important to note these rankings mean nothing. They are great for discussion and debate, but hold absolutely no weight when it comes to success and failure in the NFL.

With that out of the way, it’s time to take a look at ESPN’s latest Power Rankings after the first wave of free agency. Let’s get to it...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Dallas Cowboys

9. Detroit Lions

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Seattle Seahawks

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Top under-the-radar move: Re-signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi took a one-year prove-it deal with the Steelers a year ago after a failed physical derailed his plans to sign a multiyear contract in Chicago. Although Ogunjobi battled a series of nagging injuries throughout the season, he proved his worth, especially in the run defense, and earned a three-year, $28.7 million contract this offseason. He was key in bolstering a run defense that ranked dead last in 2021, filling the hole left by Stephon Tuitt after his early retirement. With Ogunjobi’s help, the Steelers had a top-10 rushing defense in 2022.

If you’re like me, you want to know where the Steelers rank among the AFC North. Here are those rankings:

AFC North Rankings

2. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

14. Baltimore Ravens

19. Cleveland Browns

So, what do you think of the Steelers being ranked 13th overall, and second in the division? Is it fair? Should they be higher? Are they too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 offseason.