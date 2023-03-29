2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: 3 rounds, 4 QBs off the bat, and Steelers trade back

My, have things changed since mock draft 2.0! The NFL Scouting Combine is officially over, and the free agency mad dash has slowed down in recent days, giving us time to take a closer look at what each team is in need of as the draft approaches. With less than a month until the beginning of the NFL Draft, it is time for mock draft 3.0!

If you have seen my mock drafts before, the rules have not changed. For those that are new, let me explain how my mock drafts work. Each draft cycle, I have five NFL mock drafts, with the final 5.0 mock draft being a full, seven-round projection. Most importantly, these mocks are a projection based off what makes sense (i.e. team fit, need filler, rumored interest). They are not based on what I want to happen or what I would do if I was the general manager for each team.

Round 1

1. Panthers- C.J. Stroud | QB | Ohio State

2. Texans- Bryce Young | QB | Alabama

***PROJECTED TRADE***

(Raiders receive Commanders 1st, 2nd, and 5th round picks and 2024 3rd round pick; Commanders receive Raiders 1st round pick)

***PROJECTED TRADE***

(Cardinals receive Commanders 1st round pick via Raiders and 2024 1st and 2nd round picks)

3. **Commanders- Anthony Richardson | QB | Florida

4. Colts- Will Levis | QB | Kentucky

5. Seahawks- Will Anderson | EDGE | Alabama

6. Lions- Jalen Carter | DL | Georgia

7. **Cardinals- Christian Gonzalez | CB | Oregon

8. Falcons- Tyree Wilson | DL | Texas Tech

9. Bears- Paris Johnson, Jr. | OT | Ohio State

***PROJECTED TRADE*** (Eagles receive Jets 1st and 2nd (43) round picks; Jets receive Eagles 1st and 2nd round picks)

10. *Jets- Peter Skoronski | OT/G | Northwestern

11. Titans- Broderick Jones | OT | Georgia

12. Texans- Lukas Van Ness | EDGE | Iowa

13. *Eagles- Bijan Robinson | RB | Texas

14. Packers- Nolan Smith | EDGE | Georgia

15. Patriots- Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee

16. *Raiders- Joey Porter, Jr. | CB | Penn State

***PROJECTED TRADE*** (Steelers receive Giants 1st, 2nd, and 5th (172) round picks)

17. Giants- Devon Witherspoon | CB | Illinois

18. Lions- Michael Mayer | TE | Notre Dame

19. Buccaneers- Matthew Bergeron | OT | Syracuse

20. Seahawks- John Michael Schmitz | C | Minnesota

21. Chargers- Jaxon Smith-Njigba | WR | Ohio State

22. Ravens- Jordan Addison | WR | Pittsburgh

23. Vikings- Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU

24. Jaguars- Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State

25. Steelers- Deonte Banks | CB | Maryland

I know, I know. The two things that scare Steelers fans more than anything are drafting a cornerback in Round 1 and drafting a Maryland player. However, I feel as if many Steelers fans are being unfair to Banks due to these fears. I am in no way campaigning for him to be the selection at Pick 17, but fans who call him a “workout warrior and nothing else” are seriously deceived and clearly have not watched any of his tape.

Banks is an aggressive boundary corner with clean footwork, loose hips, and fantastic speed. Defending 8 passes in 2022, Banks possesses solid ball skills, although he is still not incredibly confident when his back is to the ball. That will likely come with more experience, as he was only the full-time starter for one season at Maryland. The lack of experience will scare fans off, but his physicality near the line of scrimmage combined with his fluidity in coverage will be enough for some team to take him in Round 1. Taking him at Pick 25 feels much better than at Pick 17.

***PROJECTED TRADE*** (Cowboys receive Bengals 1st and 4th round picks)

26. Bengals- Anton Harrison | OT | Oklahoma

27. Bills- Zay Flowers | WR | Boston College

28. *Cowboys- O’Cyrus Torrence | G | Florida

29. Saints- Brian Bresee | DL | Clemson

30. Eagles- Calijah Kancey | DT | Pittsburgh

31. Chiefs- Felix Anudike-Uzomah | EDGE | Kansas State

Round 2

32. Steelers- Trenton Simpson | ILB | Clemson

There are concerns about Simpson’s instincts and processing, but there is no denying his athleticism and tremendous upside. He is a true sideline-to-sideline ‘backer with the size to hold up consistently against the run. It is too big a risk to consider him at Pick 17, but he has the youth, the brains, and the physicality to smoothen the rough edges of his game and become an imposing NFL linebacker. He just needs to be in the right system.

33. Texans- Joe Tippmann | C | Wisconsin

34. Cardinals- Will McDonald IV | EDGE | Iowa State

35. Colts- Cody Mauch | OL | North Dakota State

36. Rams- Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee

37. Seahawks- Darius Rush | CB | South Carolina

38. Raiders- Adetomiwa Adebawore | DL | Northwestern

39. Panthers- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah

40. Saints- Steve Avila | G | TCU

41. Titans- Myles Murphy | EDGE | Clemson

42. Jets- BJ Ojulari | EDGE | LSU

43. *Eagles- Jack Campbell | ILB | Iowa

44. Falcons- Josh Downs | WR | North Carolina

45. Packers- Darnell Washington | TE | Georgia

46. Patriots- Jaquelin Roy | DT | LSU

47. Commanders- Jahmyr Gibbs | RB | Alabama

48. Lions- Drew Sanders | LB | Arkansas

49. Steelers- Sydney Brown | S | Illinois

There is always a chance Pittsburgh moves Minkah Fitzpatrick to strong safety and starts Damontae Kazee at free safety, but the Steelers need a guy who can come down into the box on early downs and give the defense more versatility. Brown is a dynamic athlete who possesses great range, fluidity in coverage, and outstanding instincts. He has consistently showcased his ability to come downhill and play the run, hang with dynamic receivers in coverage, and even blitz off the edge.

50. Buccaneers- Keion White | EDGE | Georgia

51. Dolphins- Blake Freeland | OT | BYU

52. Seahawks- Tre Tucker | WR | Cincinnati

53. Bears- Luke Wypler | C | Ohio State

54. Chargers- Tyjae Spears | RB | Tulane

55. Lions- Julius Brents | CB | Kansas State

56. Jaguars- Dawand Jones | OT | Ohio State

57. Steelers- Mazi Smith | NT | Michigan

This pick would excite me more than any. The Steelers have not done anything to address the defensive line this offseason outside of the Larry Ogunjobi re-signing, which makes it almost a certainty to be addressed within the first three picks. The buzz surrounding Smith has heated up over the past couple weeks, and Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network seems to agree in one of his recent rumor articles.

I can confirm Smith had private meetings with the Jets, Steelers, and Jaguars. In fact, he met with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin twice this week. The sense I’m getting is the Steelers would select Smith over Bryan Breese of Clemson if, in fact, it is a battle between the two at pick No. 17. Pittsburgh would prefer Smith’s rough-and-tumble style over the finesse Breese brings.

Now, I am not going to go as far as to say that Smith will be taken in Round 1, but he is an absolute freak of nature who will give the Steelers an elite run-defending presence in the middle of the defensive line.

58. Cowboys- DeWayne McBride | RB | UAB

59. Bills- Daiyan Henley | ILB | Washington State

60. Bengals- Sam LaPorta | TE | Iowa

61. Bears- Tuli Tuipolutu | DL | USC

62. *Jets- Brian Branch | DB | Alabama

63. Chiefs- Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue

What are your thoughts on mock 3.0? Which teams got the best haul? How would you grade the Steelers' selections?