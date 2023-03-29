Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Fix: More Mocks and an interview with Brayden Willis

Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix. This week, Andrew unveils his latest mock draft and an interview with Oklahoma standout Brayden Willis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Andrew’s Mock Draft

An interview with Oklahoma standout Brayden Willis

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Scho Bro Show: How long is long enough for Steelers draft picks?

The Steelers moved on from two former first round picks this year, how much time should players be given to succeed? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How much time should players be given to succeed?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Don’t go all-in on the Steelers offseason talk

With the league meetings happening, there is a lot of talk surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Don’t go “all in” on everything you hear. Jeff Hartman talks about this, as well as the popular Mailbag Segment, on this Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Offseason talk isn’t 100% accurate

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE