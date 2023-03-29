Steelers Burning Question: How confident are you in the direction of the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team who ended the 2022 regular season on a high note by winning 7 of their last 9 games, and 4 in a row to conclude the regular season. Great numbers, but it ultimately resulted in them missing the AFC Playoffs.

With an extended offseason, the Steelers have been active players in the initial wave of NFL Free Agency. When you look at the players gained, you have to see the way the Steelers are constructing their 2023 roster:

CB Patrick Peterson

OG Nate Herbig

DL Larry Ogunjobi

S Damontae Kazee

OG Isaac Seumalo

ILB Cole Holcomb

ILB Elandon Roberts

TE Zach Gentry

OT Le’Raven Clark

Compare that to the list of players lost:

CB Cam Sutton

S Terrell Edmunds

WR Steven Sims

ILB Devin Bush

ILB Robert Spillane

OLB Malik Reed

OT Trent Scott

With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, most fans are happy with some of the additions the team has made. But plenty of work has yet to be done.

It is at this point when you have to ask yourself if you are confident in the direction of the team/organization?

All of this adds up to the question below in the Reacts survey. Are you confident in the direction of the team? Let us know by voting in the poll below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the results, as well as the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the rest of the NFL offseason.

