3 free agents the Steelers should consider at each position: Tight End

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three tight ends the Steelers should consider signing this offseason.

Foster Moreau

Moreau was a draft crush of mine back in 2019, and still believe he is a starter-quality tight end. Although his role did increase as time went on with the Raiders, he could very well get a full-time starting gig elsewhere. If this is the case, the Steelers will probably not be able to afford him. Nonetheless, he is my top free agent target at the position. Adding Moreau would give the Steelers two plus athletes at tight end, as well as another strong run blocker. He may not be the flashiest signing in the eyes of the media, but he would be arguably the best number two tight end in the NFL in Pittsburgh.

Brock Wright

After the T.J. Hockenson trade, Wright earned a prominent role in the Lions offense, and he emerged as a true receiving threat down the stretch of last season. Another one of my draft crushes, Wright went undrafted in 2021 after recording only seven receptions in three seasons at Notre Dame. Above-average athleticism combined with physicality as a blocker was why I jumped on board, and it is the reason I am going to remain on board. He has taken full advantage of every opportunity he has gotten, and he is only going to get better. If you want a cheap alternative to Moreau, Wright is your guy.

O.J. Howard

In my 2022 free agency series, I said this about Howard:

Howard has never been given a chance to be a number one tight end. Jameis Winston developed a better chemistry with Cameron Brate, and when Tom Brady came to town, Rob Gronkowski came with, forcing him to accept a backup role once again. He was primarily used as a blocker early on in his career, but his athleticism is what turned him into a first-round pick back in 2017. He has not reached his full ceiling as a prospect, and I can not help but think of what the damage he could do to defenses in 2-tight-end sets with Pat Freiermuth.

Despite having only 10 receptions in 2022, I do not believe the thought process should change with Howard, as he was part of a horrendous offense who failed to give him any opportunities to make plays. He would have value to Pittsburgh as a TE2.

