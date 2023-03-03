Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 8

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

1. The NFL Combine is rolling on. Do you follow intently looking at measurements and following reports from interviews, do you casually keep track of a few things, or do you pretty much ignore it and wait for others to break down the prospects?

2. The Steelers now have all their exclusive rights free agents signed for 2023. Will the Steelers sign any free agents from their 2022 team before the start of free agency on March 13 (the legal tampering period)? If so, who do you think would be the most likely candidate?

3. Let’s keep up with asking the great player in Steelers history. Here is an interesting one: Who do you think is the best Offensive Tackle in Steelers history?

4. Fill in the blank: The first outside free agent the Steelers will agree to terms with will be at the _______________ position.

5. There has been a lot of buzz around DT Jalen Carter from Georgia and the misdemeanor charges he is facing in regards to a fatal car crash. While we do not know every detail of the situation, what level of concern would you have as an NFL GM at this stage of things when it comes to drafting him?

6. Someone treats you to ice cream. What flavor are you picking?

