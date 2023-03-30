Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steel City Insider: Is Patrick Peterson the Steelers answer at safety?

The Pittsburgh Steelers let Terrell Edmunds walk in free agency, and it now leaves a glaring hole on their defensive roster. Is Patrick Peterson the answer for their obvious need? Join Jeremy Hritz and insider Jim Wexell as they talk about this, and more, on the latest Steel City Insider podcast.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: What’s left on the Steelers shopping list?

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers updated roster and talk the Steelers most important needs.

News and Notes

What’s left on the Steelers shopping list?

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: Reviewing Steelers draft trends under Mike Tomlin

Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers have certain draft trends. Are there positions that typically go lower and higher? Are there positions that Coach T. favors more? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Mike Tomlin Draft Trends

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE