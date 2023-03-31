Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Guys, It’s Late March

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on social media. This week, Steelers Nation wants to give Omar Khan his first L. Plus, Tomlin’s and Khan’s Pro Day visits throw a wrench into Mock Draft Madness. Then, we reveal the members of Steelers Twitter who were (dis)honored at the 2nd Annual #Jaggys with Jim Stamm (@ForTheCity_412) from the Pirates Fan Forum podcast. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Omar Khan’s first L

Pro Days screwing up plans

The 2nd Annual #Jaggys with Jim Stamm

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights "What Yinz Talkin' Bout".

The Steelers Preview: The times they are a-changin’

With NFL rule changes, changes in the Steelers roster and less superstars staying at one locale, fans are experiencing a much different NFL than ever before. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

A New Era

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: The Steelers free agent frenzy is far from over

The Steelers have been on a shopping spree in 2023. In past years it would be over, but it’s a new era in Pittsburgh football. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers aren’t done

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

