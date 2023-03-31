March Madness of Steelers Moments: FINALS

It all started with a fool’s dream: A month of historic Steelers content that would assemble enough mass to pull the conversation away from the typical March speculation and reculation. Steelers March Madness didn’t exactly accomplish that, but I did learn something along the way. The finals are finally here. If you want to look back at how we got here, revisit Rounds 1, 2, 3 & 4.

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

The Play: Nuff Said

Not Vikings, but a piece of NFL History here. With Franco Harris passing, we wanted to show you the 4k enhanced coaches film of the Immaculate Reception. Did the ball hit off Jack Tatum (required then for Franco to catch it)? Did Franco catch the ball B4 it hit the ground? pic.twitter.com/9Cd4Kg5tnK — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 28, 2022

VS

1 - Harrison’s Hundred-Yard INT - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

The play: 1st and goal at the 1 with 18 seconds left in the first half. James Harrison steps in front of Anquan Boldin and makes his way 100 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing at the half, the Steelers lead 17-7.

#Steelers linebacker James Harrison's coast-to-coast pick-six to end the first half of Super Bowl XLIII



The longest interception return in #SuperBowl history — 100 yards



14 years ago today pic.twitter.com/oya6ENNZF6 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 1, 2023

Bonus Commentary: The most iconic offensive moment takes on the most iconic defensive moment. We all knew it would probably come down to this in the beginning, but like all things in life, it’s the journey that’s important, not the destination. Throughout this journey, my perspectives were broadened, my knowledge expanded, my understanding deepened. Maybe the most suitable end to this madness, would be to boycott the vote entirely and celebrate all 64 moments.

Poll Which is the Ultimate Steelers Moment? The Immaculate Reception

Deebo’s 100 yard Dash vote view results 60% The Immaculate Reception (85 votes)

39% Deebo’s 100 yard Dash (55 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.