Reviewing the Steelers draft trends in the Mike Tomlin era

On the most recent episode of the Steelers Stat Geek podcast, I was tasked with looking at the Steelers draft trends in order to best determine how they may go in the future. With there being a new general manager in place for 2023, it’s hard to say if past drafts can really offer an indication as to what the Steelers will do this year. But one factor in the equation is Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin who has been with the team since 2007.

With this in mind, I broke down what positions the Steelers have drafted by round since Tomlin‘s first draft in 2007. Not only did I do it by round, I also did a summation by what is now used as draft “days.” There will be a summation of Day 1 and Day 2 picks (Rounds 1-3) and then the same thing done for Day 3 (Rounds 4–7). To finish it all off, there will be a total breakdown of players drafted by position under Mike Tomlin.

Notes: Player positions were determined by Pro Football Reference. All offensive lineman were grouped together as one position but a breakdown within those picks are given between tackles, guards, and centers.

Round 1

QB: 1

RB: 2

OL: 2 (1-G, 1-C)

WR: 0

TE: 0

DL: 2

OLB: 3

ILB: 3

CB: 1

S: 1

OFF: 5

DEF: 10

Although the Steelers draft defensive players at a 2 to 1 ratio, this has been reduced from n even bigger discrepancy the last two years as the Steelers have gone with an offensive player back-to-back for the first time under Mike Tomlin. Will they make it three in a row in order to balance out their numbers or will it be back to the defense? It should also be noted that the Steelers have not drafted a tight end or receiver in the first round in the Tomlin era.

Round 2

QB: 0

RB: 1

OL: 2 (2-T)

WR: 5

TE: 1

DL: 1

OLB: 2

ILB: 0

CB: 2

S: 0

OFF: 9

DEF: 5

As things trend in Round 1, there tends to be a correction in Round 2. The Steelers swing back the other way with an almost 2 to 1 ratio of offense to defense. Additionally, the wide receiver position goes from being untouched to the most commonly selected position drafted in the second round by the Steelers under Mike Tomlin.

Round 3

QB: 1

RB: 1

OL: 3 (2-T, 1-C)

WR: 6

TE: 1

DL: 2

OLB: 2

ILB: 1

CB: 4

S: 0

OFF: 12

DEF: 9

Despite going heavy on wide receiver in round two, the Steelers do it again for Round 3 since 2007. While offense and defense are getting closer, there is still an over-correctionfor the offense.

Day 1 & 2

QB: 2

RB: 4

OL: 7 (4-T, 1-G, 2-C)

WR: 11

TE: 2

DL: 5

OLB: 7

ILB: 4

CB: 7

S: 1

OFF: 26

DEF: 24

The first thing that jumps out at me is how rarely the Steelers have drafted a safety in the prime rounds of the NFL draft under Mike Tomlin. Other than Terrell Edmunds, who many Steelers fans believe was a reach when he was selected, the Steelers haven’t drafted anyone else.

Round 4

QB: 2

RB: 2

OL: 4 (3-T, 1-G)

WR: 2

TE: 0

DL: 2

OLB: 1

ILB: 1

CB: 2

S: 1

Other: 1 (punter)

OFF: 10

DEF: 7

ST: 1

As there begins to become a more even balance across the positions, it is interesting that the fourth round has seen the most offensive linemen. Even more interesting, if the linemen were broken down by position offensive tackle would still lead the way.

Round 5

QB: 1

RB: 2

OL: 3 (1-T, 2-G)

WR: 0

TE: 3

DL: 1

OLB: 0

ILB: 2

CB: 6

S: 1

OFF: 9

DEF: 10

Two positions the Steelers are known for drafting— wide receiver and outside linebacker— just so happen to be the two positions they have never taken in the fifth round under Mike Tomlin. Should something be read into this? Probably not.

Round 6

QB: 0

RB: 1

OL: 1 (1-G)

WR: 2

TE: 1

DL: 4

OLB: 4

ILB: 4

CB: 0

S: 2

Other: 1 (long snapper)

OFF: 5

DEF: 14

ST: 1

This round saw a huge swing back to the defense. But there are other things more notable about the Steelers sixth-round picks under Mike Tomlin. Have they ever drafted a quarterback? No. Have they ever drafted cornerback? No. Have they ever drafted a long snapper…?

Round 7

QB: 1

RB: 1

OL: 3 (2-T, 1-C)

WR: 3

TE: 3

DL: 4

OLB: 1

ILB: 2

CB: 1

S: 2

Other: 1 (punter)

OFF: 11

DEF: 10

ST: 1

With seventh-round draft picks being what I constantly say are basically undrafted free agent teams don’t want to fight over, this is the one round of the draft where the Steelers have selected a player at every position on offense and defense. It also helps that they have had 22 draft picks in the seventh round since 2007.

Day 3

QB: 4

RB: 6

OL: 11 (6-T, 4-G, 1-C)

WR: 7

TE: 7

DL: 11

OLB: 6

ILB: 9

CB: 9

S: 6

Other: 3 (2-P, 1-LS)

OFF: 35

DEF: 41

ST: 3

The biggest thing that stands out from the Day 3 draft picks is that the Steelers have done more in the trenches than anywhere else.

Total

QB: 6

RB: 10

OL: 18 (10-T, 5-G, 3-C)

WR: 18

TE: 9

DL: 16

OLB: 13

ILB: 13

CB: 16

S: 7

Other: 3 (2-P, 1-LS)

OFF: 61

DEF: 65

ST: 3

When looking at all the draft picks in the Mike Tomlin era, there is a pretty even balance with some positions who have more players on the field than others leading the charge. The most curious one is the same thing as the Day 1 & 2 totals as the Steelers have only drafted seven safeties since 2007.

Will the Steelers go along with these trends for 2023? Will they move more in the opposite direction to correct certain trends? I guess we will have to tune in at the end of April just to find out.

