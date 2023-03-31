Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 12

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. At this point in free agency ahead of the NFL draft, what position group are you most concerned about for the 2023 Steelers?

2. As the natural follow-up question, which position group concerns you the least at this time?

3. The Steelers basically have a bonus pick in the 2023 NFL draft due to the trade of Chase Claypool. With that first pick in the second round, would you prefer the Steelers use it to trade up in the first round, use the pick to trade back and acquire more picks, or hold steady at 32 and take the best player?

4. Bud Dupree had his visit with the Steelers on Thursday. What are your thoughts on the Steelers former first-round pick possibly re-joining the team? Is it a good idea, or a “no thank you”?

5. One of the rule changes from this past weekend‘s NFL league meetings is teams can play two Thursday Night Football games on a short week. This seems to be a compromise as the league is looking to be able to flex Thursday night games. How do you feel about Thursday Night Football? Are you in favor of it or think the NFL should stick to Sunday and Monday?

6. Either now or growing up, what is your favorite board game?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

