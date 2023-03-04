Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: The Ghost in You

Saturday morning musings of a relatively old man...
- Not a cloud in the sky should equal a gorgeous day but THERE IS SNOW ON THE GROUND!! ARRGGGHHHH!!!!!!
- There are more options for a men’s minimalist wallet than men.
- Using the phrase ‘hit the ground running’ in the recruitment world is seen by some as discriminatory, ugh
- “Inside you the time moves and she don’t fade”
- “Been around the world and found that only stupid people are breeding”
- Chili Fritos are the fn BOMB!
On to the questions
- Given that draft season is upon us, I have one for our nostalgia lovers. Which player are you most disappointed in that didn’t live up to your high expectations? Injuries don’t count. Who’s ghost haunts you?
- Gun to your head... Steelers have to move up with the Lions offering number 6 for 17, 32 and 119 (pts roughly a wash) or down with Giants who offer picks 25 and 57 for 17 (small win for us on pts). Which and why?
- Most of us have seen the NFLPA team ratings that we released earlier this week. Do you see any value in releasing this information or do you think it is just posturing by the union?
- We have talked about music a great deal but I don’t recall talking venue’s. What is your favorite type of venue for a concert? Outdoors? Small and intimate? Mega Stadium experience? and... does it depend on the music?
- Last week we dished on Indian Food. This week lets go with Middle Eastern food. Think Shawarma, hummus, falafel or kabobs!!! Got a recipe to share? A tip for killer kabobs?
Here we go!
