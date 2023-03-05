 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: “Yeah, I talked to the Steelers” edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/26

There’s a culture of togetherness and bonding that is building with these guys. I wish I could do that here, but when I ask Dave Schofield and Jeff Hartman to meet me a the Beehive, it’s a big fat “no”.

Monday 2/27

I wonder if the Bears would like to trade that top pick to the Steelers for Clase Chaypool. If not him, then Diontae Johnson.

Why must all great things like the A-Team, the McRib and Psychic Hotlines go away. I’m just sayin’, I loved it when Najee pushed KP8 into the touchdown zone in January.

15 Years and I’m still not over Myron’s passing.

Cam Sutton at No. 21 and Larry Ogunjobi at No. 98 made Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 Free Agents. I’m going to spread a nasty rumor that they hate puppies and the McRib to have their stock fall.

That’s a good depth signing.

Tuesday 2/28

Mr. Payne is officially of of the black-and-gold wish list.

This is the reality of the new NFL. Good players on the market so much more.

Saw this coming from miles away. In other news. there’s going to be a Thursday next week.

Love it. I’m fully expecting for the Steelers to draft a cornerback high. But the team can’t afford to have a rookie as CB1. If you get rid Big Bessie, you aren’t going to get much milking done with a baby calf.

If they are saying it now. Bet the farm on Mitch backing up KP8 in 2023.

What’s that cologne Omar is wearing? It’s called Highsmith Priority.

Omar Khan on Mitch Trubisky: “We want him in 2023?” vs. Omar Khan on Mason Rudolph: “We haven’t closed the door on him”. Translation, the guy under contract stays and the guy without a deal is reminded to, “Not let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you”.

Omar’s not stupid. He knows that the Pitt players know where he parks his car.

That’s everything we need to know.

That’s a shock to 95% of the fanbase that’s convinced that there’s nobody else at No. 32 besides Siaki Ika from Baylor.

Wednesday 3/1

Sanders is a guy that’s rising up the Steelers draft board.

The Steelers were sick that week, got dumped by their high school sweetheart and a dog ate their homework. That’s why their grade was so bad. That’s what 10th grade me frequently told my parents. I sure hope that will work on prospective free agents.

Thursday 3/2

Happy Ben Day!!!!! What do you get for a guy that has everything.

Say what you want about Mike T. Then again, you don’t need my permission. Yinz ain’t gonna stop bashing the legendary coach n’at. But I digress. The man knows how to make prospects feel welcome. Plus, they know he’s the genuine article.

Friday 3/3

Dude grew up and got back into the black-and-gold fold as an esteemed alum. Happy BDay, Tone.

It’s NFL Combine Week. Insert Player Here met with the Steelers and would love to play for them and loves Mike Tomlin even more. Truthfully, who is going to say, “I hate them and I would rather clean all the bathrooms in Grand Central Station with my tongue then play with Insert Team Here?”

Translation: Neener, Neener!!!!

Both Kazee and the Steelers know where it’s at.

Attention Steelers fans. They don’t always come back, especially when they can command a ton on the open market. It’s like going back to working at the Arby’s Drive-Thru when you can command six figures.

Saturday 3/4

What do you get for a guy that is going to have everything?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

