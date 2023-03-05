A look back at the Steelers week that was: “Yeah, I talked to the Steelers” edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 2/26

Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have been training with several #Steelers pass-catchers over the last few days in Florida.



Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, and Connor Heyward were all seen working with… https://t.co/kexhZ0DANh pic.twitter.com/I936xEjSfR — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) February 26, 2023

There’s a culture of togetherness and bonding that is building with these guys. I wish I could do that here, but when I ask Dave Schofield and Jeff Hartman to meet me a the Beehive, it’s a big fat “no”.

Monday 2/27

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

I wonder if the Bears would like to trade that top pick to the Steelers for Clase Chaypool. If not him, then Diontae Johnson.

The NFL competition committee has already begun discussing the "quarterback push" play at length, and that the topic will be revisited in March.



Could be a potential rule change for 2023. pic.twitter.com/ntBjJDFYI1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 27, 2023

Why must all great things like the A-Team, the McRib and Psychic Hotlines go away. I’m just sayin’, I loved it when Najee pushed KP8 into the touchdown zone in January.

We lost the great Myron Cope this day 15 years ago. An icon/talisman as a broadcaster for the 70's #Steelers dynasty, Cope's fervent hope was that he'd be remembered as a pretty decent writer, and was he ever. Miss you Myron, RIP. — Gene Collier (@genecollier) February 27, 2023

15 Years and I’m still not over Myron’s passing.

The Top 101 free agents of 2023 is up! QBs, linebackers and Eagles aplenty: https://t.co/VLHNXZn6sU pic.twitter.com/hNZ21YSRhj — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 27, 2023

Cam Sutton at No. 21 and Larry Ogunjobi at No. 98 made Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 Free Agents. I’m going to spread a nasty rumor that they hate puppies and the McRib to have their stock fall.

We have signed LB Jamir Jones to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 27, 2023

That’s a good depth signing.

Tuesday 2/28

Washington DT Daron Payne became the first player this off-season to receive the franchise tag, per sources. The franchise tag for Payne is projected to be $18.937 million. Washington placed the tag on Payne early this morning. pic.twitter.com/cmbeaRciig — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023

Mr. Payne is officially of of the black-and-gold wish list.

The #Browns will release S John Johnson III at the start of the league year on March 15, barring a trade, sources say. Johnson was entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed as a free agent in 2021.



Still young at 27, he’ll have interest once free. pic.twitter.com/lQ9odcg5Py — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 28, 2023

This is the reality of the new NFL. Good players on the market so much more.

We have released QB Marcus Mariota — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 28, 2023

Saw this coming from miles away. In other news. there’s going to be a Thursday next week.

Steelers GM Omar Khan said he feels good about where the team is in contract negotiations with Cam Sutton. He said conversations have commenced between the two parties. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) February 28, 2023

Love it. I’m fully expecting for the Steelers to draft a cornerback high. But the team can’t afford to have a rookie as CB1. If you get rid Big Bessie, you aren’t going to get much milking done with a baby calf.

Steelers GM Omar Khan says they want Mitch Trubisky next year - he’s still under contract for 2023 - and beyond — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 28, 2023

If they are saying it now. Bet the farm on Mitch backing up KP8 in 2023.

Steelers GM Omar Khan said when asked about Alex Highsmith extension: We don’t like good young players to get away — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 28, 2023

What’s that cologne Omar is wearing? It’s called Highsmith Priority.

Khan said Steelers have “not closed the door” on re-signing @Rudolph2Mason. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 28, 2023

Omar Khan on Mitch Trubisky: “We want him in 2023?” vs. Omar Khan on Mason Rudolph: “We haven’t closed the door on him”. Translation, the guy under contract stays and the guy without a deal is reminded to, “Not let the door hit you where the Good Lord split you”.

Omar Khan on #Pitt’s #NFLDraft prospects: “It’s a strong Pitt class. Love those guys being next door. There’s a handful of guys there who will be Sunday contributors.”



When asked if Kenny Pickett chimed in on the Pitt players: “I’m not going to say we haven’t picked his brain.” — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) February 28, 2023

Omar’s not stupid. He knows that the Pitt players know where he parks his car.

Omar Khan did say this morning that Andy Weidl would be taking charge of the #Steelers’ board. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) February 28, 2023

That’s everything we need to know.

Khan said having tbd No 32 pick gives the Steelers a lot of options and they’ve been discussing all of them. “Everything is on the table.” — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) February 28, 2023

That’s a shock to 95% of the fanbase that’s convinced that there’s nobody else at No. 32 besides Siaki Ika from Baylor.

Wednesday 3/1

I half expected lanky, intense, productive ILB Drew Sanders to tell me his favorite player was Jack Lambert. But it’s TJ Watt. No surprise either.

Sanders met with Mike Tomlin his first night here. Possible pick at 32. — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) March 1, 2023

Sanders is a guy that’s rising up the Steelers draft board.

The NFLPA is releasing its first ever team report cards based on surveying roughly 1,300 players.



Ranking No. 1 overall in football facilities, staff and overall treatment of players: the #Vikings, followed by the #Dolphins at 2 and #Raiders at 3. https://t.co/Twif0gYl6n pic.twitter.com/qrN1Ta6pZJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2023

The Steelers were sick that week, got dumped by their high school sweetheart and a dog ate their homework. That’s why their grade was so bad. That’s what 10th grade me frequently told my parents. I sure hope that will work on prospective free agents.

Thursday 3/2

Happy Ben Day!!!!! What do you get for a guy that has everything.

Mike Tomlin is winning the combine. Superstar CB Christian Gonzalez is yet another DB to say his favorite coach to talk to here has been the #Steelers head man. He called Tomlin “real” and “relatable” - and said he called his dad to say he’s even cooler than they thought. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 2, 2023

Say what you want about Mike T. Then again, you don’t need my permission. Yinz ain’t gonna stop bashing the legendary coach n’at. But I digress. The man knows how to make prospects feel welcome. Plus, they know he’s the genuine article.

Friday 3/3

Dude grew up and got back into the black-and-gold fold as an esteemed alum. Happy BDay, Tone.

Jordan Addison had a formal meeting with the Steelers.



Addison says he loves Kenny Pickett and ‘really likes’ Pittsburgh and Mike Tomlin. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 3, 2023

It’s NFL Combine Week. Insert Player Here met with the Steelers and would love to play for them and loves Mike Tomlin even more. Truthfully, who is going to say, “I hate them and I would rather clean all the bathrooms in Grand Central Station with my tongue then play with Insert Team Here?”

Translation: Neener, Neener!!!!

Per Sources, there is mutual interest between the #Steelers and free agent safety Damontae Kazee in reaching a new deal. Expect a strong market for the 29-year-old.



Kazee is coming off a strong finish in 2022, intercepting 2 passes with 20 tackles in 9 games | @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/u9rEYMgMAY — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 3, 2023

Both Kazee and the Steelers know where it’s at.

#Eagles Defensive Tackle Javon Hargrave could get $20M+ per year in Free Agency. A remarkable number given entering his Age 30 season. Browns are the front runner. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 3, 2023

Attention Steelers fans. They don’t always come back, especially when they can command a ton on the open market. It’s like going back to working at the Arby’s Drive-Thru when you can command six figures.

Saturday 3/4

What do you get for a guy that is going to have everything?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

