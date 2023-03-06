The Steelers player report card is their problem, not ours

If you needed more evidence that the NFL’s saturation point has reached a new saturation point, the big news on Wednesday was the release of the NFLPA’s team report cards, where players graded the work environments and facilities of their employers.

The Steelers didn’t come out smelling like a rose, not unless the smell of a rose is good enough for 22nd place.

Why did the Steelers grade out so low according to the players? Things like family care—there are apparently no childcare facilities located at the team headquarters; the weight room—it’s likely not big enough; and the locker room—ditto.

I’ve been in the Steelers locker room on tours to Heinz Field (back when it was still called that), and I didn’t think it was all that bad. Then again, I don’t have much of a frame of reference because it’s the only professional football locker room I’ve ever seen up close and personal. I do know it’s bigger and nicer than the locker room at the LA Fitness I frequent (there are always two or three lockers without doors on them).

As for the Steelers' weight room? I’ve seen the pictures and videos on social media, and the weights seem heavy enough. Is the place too cramped? Do people grunt too loudly when doing the bench press and/or deadlift? I know that annoys me when it goes on at LA Fitness. I don’t say anything, though, mainly because I’m too scrawny to get involved in any sort of confrontation (the people who grunt are usually the ones big enough to get away with it).

Maybe Chris Boswell, a wide receiver, or defensive back has always wanted to confront those big linemen about grunting in the weight room, and doing so through an anonymous report card was the only way to have his voice heard without facing consequences and repercussions.

Then, there’s the absence of a childcare facility. Now, I’m sensitive to something like this, and as someone without any children, I probably have no business questioning the players and their concerns about the lack of such amenities.

I guess that last part is my whole point: None of this is really any of my business.

I realize the NFLPA made it my business by releasing these report cards for public consumption, but I still don’t have to worry about it to the point of being concerned that it’s going to cost the Steelers future Super Bowl titles. (I do want to thank the NFLPA for giving me a chance to meet my weekly writing quota, though.)

At the end of the day, there are just certain things that I cannot concern myself with as they pertain to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And if I feel like someone not attending OTAs is none of my business, imagine what I think about the Steelers' work environment.

This is something that has to be worked out between the Steelers and their players. Surely, the Steelers will take a look at these grades and try to improve in the areas that they apparently come up short in.

But even if the Steelers fail to address these concerns, they’ll still likely be able to sign really good free agents...unless they don’t have enough room under the salary cap, of course.