March Madness of Steelers Moments: Pierogi Bracket

Vote on the Greatest Moments in History

By OrpheusKyleChrise
Fans Mob Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers

If college basketball isn’t your bag, we’ve got a different kind of March Madness this month: the 64 greatest moments in Steelers history. For the next 4 days, we’ll introduce a new bracket, then tally your votes each week until we reach the final four. Listen to “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” on Thursday to hear the argument for each play.

Our first bracket is Pierogi

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

Nuff Said

VS

16 - Coach Joey Porter draws game-changing penalty - 1/9/16 AFC Wildcard

The Steelers had no chance of winning. But an illegal hit from Burfict knocked out AB. While he was down, coaches came on the field to check on him, including Joey Porter. Somehow in the scrum, Pacman shoves Joey, drawing another 15 yard flag. All of the sudden the 35-yd game-winning field goal felt like a chip shot.

Poll

Better Moment?

2 - AB’s Helmet Catch - 1/15/11 AFC Divisional

The Steelers were tied at 24 with 2:07 left, facing a 3rd and 19 from their own 37. Ben heaved it toward the end zone as AB ran by double coverage.

VS

15- Franco scores 1st Steelers TD in a Super Bowl - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

After the Steelers recovered the fumble on the second half kickoff, Franco broke off a 24-yard run to the Vikings 6. This set up a Franco sweep to the left and the first Steelers touchdown in Super Bowl history, making it 9-0 in the third quarter.

Poll

Better Moment?

3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.

VS

14 - Martavis Bryant’s Somersaulting TD - 1/9/16 AFC Wildcard

Leading in Cincinnati 9-0 in the 3rd, Ben found Bryant in the corner of the endzone. The catch forced Martavis to somersault and land, without losing grip of the ball.

Poll

Better Moment?

4 - Santonio’s Game-Winning Goal Line Lean - 12/14/08 Week 15

50 seconds left down 3, division on the line. Holmes crosses the goaline by a lean.

VS

13- Direct Snap Trickery - 1/8/06 AFC Wildcard

Up 21-17 in the 3rd against the now Jon Kitna-led Bengals, the Steelers put the nail in the coffin with some gadgetry. Randel El took the direct snap and appeared to run a sweep, but he turned around and threw it back to Ben, who had Cedric Wilson wide open in the end zone.

Poll

Better Moment?

5 - JT Thomas Picks Off Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship

After going down 10-3 in the 3rd quarter, Pittsburgh fought back to claim a 17-13 lead in the fourth. Stabler had a chance to for a go-ahead touchdown, but future Applebee’s mogul JT Thomas made a clutch interception and returned the ball 37 yards to the Raiders 24 to seal the trip to Super Bowl 9.

VS

12- O’Donnell finds Slash Pre-Replay - 1/14/96 AFC Championship

The Colts led 6-3 in the final minute of the first half. On a 3rd and goal, Neil O’Donnell scrambled to find an open receiver. Kordell Stewart fought through double coverage near the rear of the end zone. As he ran by safety Jason Belser, Stewart’s left foot clearly came down out of bounds, but the refs didn’t see it, and the Steelers took a lead to halftime.

Poll

Better Moment?

6 - Randel El’s Playoff Punt Return - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard

The Browns had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, when Antwaan Randle El created a spark and the first points of an incredible comeback.

VS

11- Tim McKyer Intercepts Testiverde - 1/7/95 AFC Divisional

A 2nd quarter red zone fumble from Ernie Mills shifted the momentum towards Cleveland. But Testaverde, under heavy pressure, threw a floater to the sideline that Tim McKyer intercepted and returned to the Browns 6. Three plays later, Thigpen would score and reveal the terrible towel that he was hiding in his pants.

Poll

Better Moment?

7 - Gay’s Scoop & Score - 1/23/11 AFC Championship

Mark Sanchez was facing a 3rd and 17 during the 2 min drill. He never had a chance. Ike Taylor rips off his arm and William Gay picks up the fumble, returning it 19 yards and practically punching a ticket to Super Bowl XLV.

VS

10- Ike’s Redzone INT - 2/5/06 Super Bowl 40

The Seahawks were down 14-10 in the fourth quarter and driving. Ike Taylor intercepted Matt Hasselbeck at the Steelers 5 to keep the four-point advantage in Super Bowl XL intact.

Poll

Better Moment?

8 - Kordell’s Keeper - 1/3/98 AFC Divisional

The only TD, and the game-deciding score in a 7-6 defensive struggle. Kordell scrambles out of the pocket, picks up a big block from Mark Bruehner, and tips toes down the sideline as the Pats defenders watch him go by.

VS

9 - Swann Saddles Broncos - 12/30/78 AFC Divisional

The game was already well in hand, thanks to Stallworth’s 156 yds and Franco’s 105 yds and 2 TDs. But the highlight was Swann leaping over double coverage in the end zone.

Poll

Better Moment?

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes debut every Thursday.

