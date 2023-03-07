March Madness of Steelers Moments: Pierogi Bracket

If college basketball isn’t your bag, we’ve got a different kind of March Madness this month: the 64 greatest moments in Steelers history. For the next 4 days, we’ll introduce a new bracket, then tally your votes each week until we reach the final four. Listen to “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout” on Thursday to hear the argument for each play.

Our first bracket is Pierogi

1 - The Immaculate Reception - 12/23/72 AFC Divisional Round

Nuff Said

Not Vikings, but a piece of NFL History here. With Franco Harris passing, we wanted to show you the 4k enhanced coaches film of the Immaculate Reception. Did the ball hit off Jack Tatum (required then for Franco to catch it)? Did Franco catch the ball B4 it hit the ground? pic.twitter.com/9Cd4Kg5tnK — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 28, 2022

VS

16 - Coach Joey Porter draws game-changing penalty - 1/9/16 AFC Wildcard

The Steelers had no chance of winning. But an illegal hit from Burfict knocked out AB. While he was down, coaches came on the field to check on him, including Joey Porter. Somehow in the scrum, Pacman shoves Joey, drawing another 15 yard flag. All of the sudden the 35-yd game-winning field goal felt like a chip shot.

Joey Porter on the field, cussing at Bengals players. 15 yard penalty to Pacman. Steelers gave Joey the game ball. pic.twitter.com/ijTbyr1umS — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) January 10, 2016

2 - AB’s Helmet Catch - 1/15/11 AFC Divisional

The Steelers were tied at 24 with 2:07 left, facing a 3rd and 19 from their own 37. Ben heaved it toward the end zone as AB ran by double coverage.

January 15 was also a pretty big day for Antonio Brown.



January 15 2011: AB’s star is born as he records an amazing helmet catch on 3rd and 19 to help the Steelers beat the Ravens.



January 15 2017: AB seals the Steelers’ playoff win over the Chiefs with a catch on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/2fe4h6NwKo — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 15, 2020

VS

15- Franco scores 1st Steelers TD in a Super Bowl - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

After the Steelers recovered the fumble on the second half kickoff, Franco broke off a 24-yard run to the Vikings 6. This set up a Franco sweep to the left and the first Steelers touchdown in Super Bowl history, making it 9-0 in the third quarter.

In Super Bowl IX, #Steelers fullback Franco Harris earned game MVP honors, as he rushed 34 times for 158 yards (then both Super Bowl records) and scored the game's first touchdown in #Pittsburgh's 16-6 victory over the Vikings.



48 years ago today in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/AIaAz5TNBj — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 12, 2023

3 - “The Tackle” - 1/15/06 AFC Divisional

A shoestring tackle that saved the entire season. One of Ben’s greatest plays is one of the ugliest.

17 years ago today during the AFC Divisional playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Jerome Bettis fumbled on the Colts 2 yard line. 6'5" Ben Roethlisberger made the Immaculate Tackle on Colts DB Nick Harper with 1:11 left in the game and the Steelers won 21-18. pic.twitter.com/1x2d8nPW7c — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) January 15, 2023

VS

14 - Martavis Bryant’s Somersaulting TD - 1/9/16 AFC Wildcard

Leading in Cincinnati 9-0 in the 3rd, Ben found Bryant in the corner of the endzone. The catch forced Martavis to somersault and land, without losing grip of the ball.

I’m thinking of Martavis Bryant catch when the football was caught between his legs. pic.twitter.com/uYvJHkVqv7 — Steel Legends (@Steel_Legends) November 16, 2022

4 - Santonio’s Game-Winning Goal Line Lean - 12/14/08 Week 15

50 seconds left down 3, division on the line. Holmes crosses the goaline by a lean.

Throwback to Ben to Santonio against the Ravens #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MkBwwCSrL8 — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) October 5, 2020

VS

13- Direct Snap Trickery - 1/8/06 AFC Wildcard

Up 21-17 in the 3rd against the now Jon Kitna-led Bengals, the Steelers put the nail in the coffin with some gadgetry. Randel El took the direct snap and appeared to run a sweep, but he turned around and threw it back to Ben, who had Cedric Wilson wide open in the end zone.

Classic Clip of the Day...



Cedrick Wilson’s 2 TD’s in the 2005-06 playoffs



Signed as a free agent from the 49ers, Wilson saved his best for the post-season en route to a Super Bowl win



Wilson’s son @cedwilson95 plays for the Cowboys, a rival of his father’s two teams pic.twitter.com/T0lUrlasPc — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) May 6, 2019

5 - JT Thomas Picks Off Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship

After going down 10-3 in the 3rd quarter, Pittsburgh fought back to claim a 17-13 lead in the fourth. Stabler had a chance to for a go-ahead touchdown, but future Applebee’s mogul JT Thomas made a clutch interception and returned the ball 37 yards to the Raiders 24 to seal the trip to Super Bowl 9.

12/29/74 AFC Championship: Pit@Oak

1:10 left. Steelers lead 17-13



J.T. Thomas ends it, sending the Steelers to their first ever Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/px56epewVf — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 23, 2018

VS

12- O’Donnell finds Slash Pre-Replay - 1/14/96 AFC Championship

The Colts led 6-3 in the final minute of the first half. On a 3rd and goal, Neil O’Donnell scrambled to find an open receiver. Kordell Stewart fought through double coverage near the rear of the end zone. As he ran by safety Jason Belser, Stewart’s left foot clearly came down out of bounds, but the refs didn’t see it, and the Steelers took a lead to halftime.

This weekend, may you find what you’re looking for. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/nQ6ecLwLKG — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 24, 2023

6 - Randel El’s Playoff Punt Return - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard

The Browns had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, when Antwaan Randle El created a spark and the first points of an incredible comeback.

With 66 days until Steelers regular season football begins, here's the 66 yard punt return for a TD by Antwaan Randle El (@therealrandleel) against the Browns in the 2002-2003 playoffs. #Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OANOIUPeTY — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) July 10, 2020

VS

11- Tim McKyer Intercepts Testiverde - 1/7/95 AFC Divisional

A 2nd quarter red zone fumble from Ernie Mills shifted the momentum towards Cleveland. But Testaverde, under heavy pressure, threw a floater to the sideline that Tim McKyer intercepted and returned to the Browns 6. Three plays later, Thigpen would score and reveal the terrible towel that he was hiding in his pants.

Love this throwback 1/7/95

McKyer made the play. But then Thigpen made it epic. #steelers pic.twitter.com/xcn0n2uowx — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 25, 2023

7 - Gay’s Scoop & Score - 1/23/11 AFC Championship

Mark Sanchez was facing a 3rd and 17 during the 2 min drill. He never had a chance. Ike Taylor rips off his arm and William Gay picks up the fumble, returning it 19 yards and practically punching a ticket to Super Bowl XLV.

NINETEEN: Big Play Willie Gay at the right place at the right time. Willie picks up a fumble at takes it back 19 yards as the Steelers put a stranglehold on the Jets in the 2010 AFC Championship Game. PIT would hold off a furious NYJ rally to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 45. pic.twitter.com/1a1eN1jhuT — COMON Network (@ComonNetwork) August 26, 2020

VS

10- Ike’s Redzone INT - 2/5/06 Super Bowl 40

The Seahawks were down 14-10 in the fourth quarter and driving. Ike Taylor intercepted Matt Hasselbeck at the Steelers 5 to keep the four-point advantage in Super Bowl XL intact.

2️⃣4️⃣ DAYS until Steelers football.



Here’s an Ike Taylor INT from Super Bowl XL. pic.twitter.com/sfA3YKiLtt — Donny Football (@DonChed54) August 18, 2022

8 - Kordell’s Keeper - 1/3/98 AFC Divisional

The only TD, and the game-deciding score in a 7-6 defensive struggle. Kordell scrambles out of the pocket, picks up a big block from Mark Bruehner, and tips toes down the sideline as the Pats defenders watch him go by.

#OTD in 1998, Kordell Stewart turned on the jets and took it to the house in the AFC Divisional Round.#SteelersHistory #WildPlayWednesday pic.twitter.com/pHhSjwOK2v — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2018

VS

9 - Swann Saddles Broncos - 12/30/78 AFC Divisional

The game was already well in hand, thanks to Stallworth’s 156 yds and Franco’s 105 yds and 2 TDs. But the highlight was Swann leaping over double coverage in the end zone.

Double coverage on Swann was still not enough #steelers pic.twitter.com/2vJOw2qHIW — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 23, 2023

