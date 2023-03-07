Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

BAD Language: Steelers Not Desperate, But Serious

The Steelers are in a great position when it comes to the NFL Draft. While other teams may find themselves desperate, Omar Khan and company could are in a good situation where thay can just sit back and conspire. So, Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

Letting the Draft come to the Steelers

Steelers Hangover: NFL March Madness is Underway

With the Combine and Free Agency filling out the calendar this month, March Madness isn’t just a hoops thing. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Kevin Tate, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the offseason before the 2023 season.

Combine takeaways

Franchise clock is up tomorrow

Free Agency is 9 days away

Mock Draft scenarios for the Steelers first 3 picks

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Teryl Austin has work to do in the Steelers secondary

The Steelers defense really came around in the second half of 2022, but with contract question marks in the secondary, Teryl Austin has his work cut out for him this season. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Reworking the defensive backfield

