March Madness of Steelers Moments: Halupki Bracket

All month, we’re celebrating Steelers March Madness: the 64 greatest moments in team history. You decide which plays move on to the next round. Yesterday, we unveiled Part 1. Here are the next 16 selections: The Halupki Bracket.

1 - Ben to Santonio for the Win - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

What’s better: the catch or the throw? With 35 seconds left, the Steelers retake the lead, 27-23, after giving up 16 unanswered 4th-quarter points to the Cardinals.

On this day 14 years ago, Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes gave us one of the best finishes in Super Bowl history pic.twitter.com/vIRbQ5t2YE — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) February 1, 2023

VS

16 - JuJu’s 97-yd TDs 10/29/17 Week 8 & 11/25/18 Week 12

Both tied for longest pass play in team history.

Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster have connected on 97-yard touchdown passes in back-to-back seasons (Detroit in 2017, Denver in 2018) - both tied for the longest pass play in #SteelersHistory. pic.twitter.com/4Q18z859mi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 26, 2018

Poll Better Moment? (1) Ben to Holmes

(16) JuJu’s TDs vote view results 100% (1) Ben to Holmes (93 votes)

0% (16) JuJu’s TDs (0 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

2 - The Levitating Leap - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

Lynn Swann, the MVP of Super Bowl X, with the signature play of the game. It’s one of the most acrobatic catches BP (before Pickens), tipping the ball to himself for the 53-yard reception. But ultimately led to no points.

Lynn Swann's "Levitating Leap"



The signature play of Super Bowl X,

47 years ago today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/2FlipbEeeB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 18, 2023

VS

15 - Grossman Finds Gold - 1/18/76 Super Bowl X

The Steelers trailed for the first time in their Super Bowl history. The Cowboys were leading 7-0, when Lynn Swann made a leaping catch for 32 yards down the right sideline. That set up Terry Bradshaw’s 7-yard touchdown to tight end Randy Grossman, which tied the score at 7 in the first quarter.

1/18/76 - Super Bowl X: Dal vs Pit

Mid 1st qtr. Dal lead 7-0



Randy Grossman’s lone catch of the game is a 7 yd touchdown from Bradshaw on 3rd & 1. pic.twitter.com/s9lDesdJhD — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) October 3, 2018

Poll Better Moment (2) Levitating Leap

(15) Grossman’s TD vote view results 94% (2) Levitating Leap (81 votes)

5% (15) Grossman’s TD (5 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

3 - Fast Willie Takes it to the House - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

The longest TD run in Super Bowl history. It gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead in the third quarter against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

February 5, 2006 SB XL. Steelers RB Willie Parker set a record for the longest rushing TD in SB history with this 75 yard run. HOF guard Alan Faneca made a great block on Seattle LB Leroy Hill. "Fast Willie" outran Seahawks safety Eric Pruitt and took it all the way to the house. pic.twitter.com/alqcA44Jf6 — Billy Hartford (@DevinBushFan) February 5, 2023

VS

14 - ‘Shea Pick-6’s Romo - 12/7/08 Week 14

In a must-win for Pittsburgh, Tony Romo had a chance for a game-winning two-minute drive with the game tied. With 1:51 left in the game, on 2nd and 8 from their own 17, Romo was expecting Jason Witten to zig, but he zagged, sending the ball directly into Townsend’s leaping arms.

With Tony Romo on the call this Sunday, let's take it back to December 7, 2008. #CowboysWeek



Timeline of Events:



» RENEGADE II

» Kickoff

» Tashard Choice 2 yd gain

» Timeout Pittsburgh

» Tony Romo pass intercepted by Deshea Townsend @ DAL25 and returned for 25 yds, TOUCHDOWN⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VeCH4JDe76 — Pittsburgh Clothing Company (@PGHClothingCo) November 4, 2020

Poll Better Moment? (3) Willie Parker TD

(14) Deshea’s Pick-6 vote view results 85% (3) Willie Parker TD (72 votes)

14% (14) Deshea’s Pick-6 (12 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

4 - The Immaculate Extension - 12/25/16 Week 16

Christmas Day. The Ravens had won 4 straight against Pittsburgh. 13 seconds left, down 3, winner wins the division. Ben led a 10 play, 75 yard drive in 1:08, ending with AB covered in 3 players.

VS

13 - Mendenhall’s OT Walkoff - 9/12/10 Week 1

Week 1, 2010. Dennis Dixon and the Steelers defense got the Steelers to OT. Rashard Mendenhall did the rest.

Week 1, 2010.



Dennis Dixon and the Steelers defense got the Steelers to OT. Rashard Mendenhall did the rest. pic.twitter.com/NDDWabSYU5 — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) June 27, 2022

Poll Better Moment? (4) Immaculate Extension

(13) Mendenhall Walkoff vote view results 95% (4) Immaculate Extension (80 votes)

4% (13) Mendenhall Walkoff (4 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

5 - Woodson Levels White - 12/31/89 AFC Wildcard

Houston had the ball with great field position in overtime, starting their OT drive on the Steelers 45. Moon handed the ball off to Lorenzo White, who tried to get outside, but was leveled by Rod Woodson, causing a fumble that set up Anderson’s game-winning FG.

Watching Rod Woodson on XFL had me thinking back to the ‘89 wildcard, where he saved the game in OT#steelers pic.twitter.com/Lrma6dtVWu — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 19, 2023

VS

12- Burress Buries Woodson - 1/20/02 AFC Divisional

Kordell and the Steelers had a 20-10 lead over the Ravens in the 4th at Baltimore’s 33. Kordell found Plaxico Burress in the soft part of the zone, who spun into future Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. Plax stalled Woodson with a stiff arm as he cruised into the endzone.

Before Vance or Najee, Plaxico had that stiff arm, as Rod Woodson found out the hard way in the 2001 playoffs.#Steelers pic.twitter.com/b6tvffyDVD — Steel Curtain Network (@SteelCNetwork) February 20, 2023

Poll Better Moment? (5) Woodson’s Forced Fumble

(12) Plax’s Stiff Arm vote view results 75% (5) Woodson’s Forced Fumble (66 votes)

24% (12) Plax’s Stiff Arm (21 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

6 - Lambert’s 4th Qtr INT - 1/20/80 Super Bowl 14

Vince Ferragamo and the Rams were down 24-19 with 5:30 left in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl XIV. They advanced to the Pittsburgh 32-yd line, when Jack Lambert picked off Ferragamo in his only mistake that day.

Lambert makes a huge INT in Super Bowl XIV#Steelers #HappyBirthdayJack pic.twitter.com/VIF6GNVOpv — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 8, 2020

VS

11- Troy Stops the Sneak - 1/18/09 AFC Champioship

Ravens went for it on 4th-and-1 from the Steelers’ 34, but he surfed the pile like he was in a mosh pit and grabbed Joe Flacco. Despite not being on his feet, Polamalu managed to keep Flacco from moving forward and the Ravens turned the ball over on downs with the Steelers leading 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Came across this bit of Tomlin talking about Troy Polamalu's impact in the 08 AFC Championship game. Troy not only intercepted Flacco to send the #Steelers to the Super Bowl but he also had a key 4th down stop. Two plays that show what Troy was all about. pic.twitter.com/e9Zl5Eol0L — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 2, 2020

Poll Better Moment? (6) Lambert INT

(11) Troy’s Tackle vote view results 37% (6) Lambert INT (32 votes)

62% (11) Troy’s Tackle (53 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

7 - Randy Fuller Defends Harbaugh Hail Mary - 1/14/96 AFC Championship

Jim Harbaugh and the Colts had time for 1 play from the 30. There were 5 defenders in the area for the Hail Mary, but it was the efforts of Randy Fuller who made the play, leaping in the air to lay a hit on Aaron Bailey, knocking him off balance as the ball hit him in the stomach.

The dramatic, last-second near-miss of a game-winning Hail Mary attempt by Jim Harbaugh and the upstart #Colts at the conclusion of the 1995 AFC Championship at Three Rivers, 27 years ago today.



The #Steelers prevail, 20-16, for their fifth AFC title and first since 1979. pic.twitter.com/E0Jmju9rmA — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 15, 2023

VS

10- Ben Converts 3rd & 28 - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Down 3-0, The Steelers faced a 3rd and 28 in the 2nd quarter when Ben Roethlisberger found Hines Ward for a 37-yard completion that took Pittsburgh down at the Seahawks 3. Three plays later Ben Roethlisberger keeps the ball and barely nudges it across the goal line to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead against the Seahawks.

15 years ago today....



HINES WARD - Super Bowl XL MVP



6 touches for 141 yards and a touchdown

pic.twitter.com/FT6iKu5AE3 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) February 5, 2021

Poll Better Moment? (7) Harbaugh Fail Mary

(10) Ben’s 3rd & 28 vote view results 23% (7) Harbaugh Fail Mary (19 votes)

76% (10) Ben’s 3rd & 28 (62 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

8 - Dwight White’s Sack & Safety - 1/12/75 Super Bowl IX

The Steelers score their first points in a Super Bowl. Vikings QB Fran Tarkenton fumbles in his own end zone and Dwight White gets the sack. It gives the Steelers a 2-0 lead in Super Bowl IX and is the first safety in the game’s nine-year history.

The first safety in Super Bowl history, Super Bowl IX, 48 years ago today.#Steelers DE Dwight White (weakened with pneumonia, no less) downs Minnesota's Fran Tarkenton in the end zone for a 2-0 second quarter #Pittsburgh lead. pic.twitter.com/Ph6x4plvhQ — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 13, 2023

VS

9- Woodley’s Game-Clinching Strip Sack - 2/1/09 Super Bowl XLIII

With 15 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIII, LaMarr Woodley sacked Kurt Warner at midfield, and Brett Keisel recovered the ball to clinch the Steelers’ 27-23 victory against the Cardinals.

With Alex Highsmith wearing 56, let’s not forget another Steelers OLB who had a dominant stretch in LaMarr Woodley.



From 2008 to 2011, Woodley racked up 44 sacks, a Pro Bowl appearance, and 72 QB Hits.



Including a sack on the last play on Super Bowl XLIII pic.twitter.com/sQn3C3lRSv — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 7, 2020

Poll Better Moment? (8) White’s Sack & Safety

(9) Woodley’s Strip Sack vote view results 49% (8) White’s Sack & Safety (40 votes)

50% (9) Woodley’s Strip Sack (41 votes) 81 votes total Vote Now

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steel Curtain Network podcast “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.” New episodes are released every Thursday.