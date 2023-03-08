3 free agents the Steelers should consider at each position: Offensive Line

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and teams are beginning to make decisions on players whose contracts are set to expire. The Steelers have quite the list of pending free agents themselves, and the next few weeks will be telling as to how the team plans to approach free agency. With that in mind, it is time to begin looking at outside free agents the Steelers could potentially sign this offseason.

Between now and the beginning of the NFL free agency period, we will be going position-by-position, breaking down which players fit the best for what the Steelers need. Currently, the Steelers are in dire need of cornerback(s), left tackle, nose tackle, and guard. They are also in danger of losing multiple linebackers and safeties in free agency, which could make their list of immediate needs longer. Depth concerns at wide receiver, tight end, and EDGE rusher will also need to be addressed by one means or another.

This year’s class of free agents is not as good as the past few, but there are still quality veterans at each position who can come in and make an immediate impact for an NFL franchise. Let us not forget, new names will be added to the free agency pool when teams attempt to create additional cap space by cutting some of their own vets. We will update you on those as they happen.

If you have any thoughts on the players mentioned below, be sure to share it in the comment section below, but without further adieu, it is time to take a closer look at three offensive linemen the Steelers should consider signing this offseason.

Taylor Lewan

This one is sure to cause controversy in the comment section, but depending on the price (and I repeat, depending on the price), Lewan could make a lot of sense for a young Steelers line in need of a left tackle. Dan Moore took a step back from his rookie season, and the team does not seem incredibly active evaluating the offensive linemen in this year’s draft. It is seeming more likely by the day that Pittsburgh foregoes offensive tackle early in the draft, but there is no way they can go into the season with Trent Scott as the swing tackle.

Signing Lewan on an affordable deal allows the Steelers to move Moore into the swing tackle role and be a dependable backup. Worst case scenario, Lewan gets hurt and forces Moore into a starting role once again, but even then, the team would be no worse off than they currently are at the position. It all comes down to the price tag, but this could definitely be worth the risk if the Steelers do not plan on drafting a tackle early.

Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo is the first of two players in this article who have connections to Andy Weidl. The Philly connections could be a true X-factor in the Steelers’ offseason plans, given the number of Philly free agents at positions the Steelers need to address. While this may be a little pricy to do, signing Seumalo gives the Steelers a strong corps of veterans on the interior of the line.

Kevin Dotson has seemed to be in the Tomlin doghouse the past couple offseasons, and he is coming off arguably his worst season as a pro. Seumalo has experience at both guard spots, which may allow the team to slide James Daniels back to his natural position at left guard. Dotson played exclusively right guard in college, but the Steelers have not indicated even the idea of moving him back to that side. Perhaps another new face along the interior puts this unit over the top.

Andre Dillard

I have mixed feelings about this one, but if the Steelers choose not to go after one of the top tackles in free agency, they, at the very least, need to find a swing tackle. Dillard has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout his career, being moved around on the offensive line and struggling to retain a starting role. Dillard would not only boost the Steelers depth along the line, but he could also push Dan Moore and/or Kevin Dotson for a starting role, assuming he can remain healthy throughout offseason workouts and training camp. It is a low-risk, medium-reward signing.

Which offensive line free agents would you like to see the Steelers consider? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things Pittsburgh Steelers!