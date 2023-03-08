ESPN sees Eagles LB T.J. Edwards as a perfect fit for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at a lot of positions on the defensive side of the football. Of those positions, inside linebacker absolutely would be at, or near, the top of said list.

The organization is expected to cut ties with former first round pick Devin Bush, and the future of a player like Robert Spillane is anything but certain. When you look at it from a global perspective, it leaves the cupboard pretty bare.

Many believe the Steelers should look to free agency to help fill the void at the position. The same void which hasn’t been filled since Ryan Shazier was tragically injured in Cincinnati in 2017. The team has tried the free agent route before, without much success.

Sean Spence

Jon Bostic

Avery Williamson

Joe Schobert

Myles Jack

While some weren’t listed, you can see how the team has tried to fill the void, but with little success. They’ve tried in the NFL Draft too, with players like Bush and Buddy Johnson, but with the same success rate as free agency.

What will the team do in 2023? ESPN recently released an article which had 32 free agent “fits” for all teams, and they have the Steelers going back to the well for inside linebacker. To be more specific, pending free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Edwards.

Here is what ESPN had to say:

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Edwards Originally we planned to suggest 33-year-old Lavonte David for the Steelers, as he’s still playing at a high level. However, signing a veteran doesn’t really seem like the Steelers way. They’re more likely to sign a younger player still in his prime. So, how about the 27-year-old Edwards, who started for Philadelphia for the past three years. Edwards is not a supreme run-stopper, but he’s excellent against the pass. Last season, he allowed just 3.6 yards per pass in coverage with a 74% success rate.

Last season Edwards was able to compile the following stat line:

Tackles: 159

Sacks: 2.0

TFL: 6.5

PD: 7

FR: 1

FF: 0

Edwards, 26, is still in the prime of his career, and could be a valuable asset for the Steelers for years to come. Not suggesting he is the answer at the position, but a player who could help bridge the gap at a position of need.

When you look closer at the situation, you see plenty of connections between the Steelers and Eagles, mainly Andy Weidl. Weidl, who used to work in the Eagles scouting/personnel department, had a large hand in how Philadelphia formed their roster and helped built a championship caliber team. Edwards, and by proxy Weidl, were a part of that success.

Should the Steelers pull the trigger? Will they sign a linebacker, more specifically Edwards, once free agency starts in less than a week? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.