Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The Steel City Insider: Bud Dupree return, OL vs. CB at No. 17, and Draft Day trades

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for what could be a wild offseason. Will Bud Dupree return? What will their focus be at pick No. 17? Will the make a draft day trade? All of that, and more, on the latest episode of the Steel City Insider podcast featuring Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz.

The Curtain Call: Cry Wolverine!!!!

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at Michigan Wolverines prospects with Andrew Wilbar.

News and Notes

Cry Wolverine!!!! Best Michigan Prospects

Special Guest: Andrew Wilbar.

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Comparing some of the best Steelers defenses

The Steelers had some stellar defenses over the years. How do stats of those guardians of the goal line stack up against one another? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Numbers comparisons of great Steelers defenses

and more geeky numbers!

