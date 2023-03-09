March Madness of Steelers Moments: Chipped Ham Bracket

It’s day 3 of Steelers March Madness: the 64 greatest moments in team history. You decide which plays move on to the next round. We’ve already unveiled Part 1 & Part 2. Today we’re introducing our third bracket of 16: The Chipped Ham Bracket.

1 - Stallworth’s 73-yd TD - 1/20/80 Super Bowl XIV

Stallworth outran everyone for a 73-yard touchdown that gave the Steelers a 24-19 lead in the 4th over the Rams. It is the 7th lead change in the game.

"Great teams aren't always great, they're just great when they have to be."



The 73-yard fourth quarter TD rainbow from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth — the #Steelers' winning score of Super Bowl XIV.



This date in 1980

VS

16 - Gary Anderson’s Game-Winner in OT - 12/31/89 AFC Wildcard

It had been Pittsburgh’s longest playoff drought since the immaculate reception. The ‘89 team had one of the worst Steelers starts, but fought back to become a Cinderella in the playoffs. Then they completed the fairy tale story with a fairytale finish in OT.

December 31, 1989#AFCWildCard

Gary Anderson gives Chuck Noll his final playoff win when he kicks a 50 yard FG in OT to give the #Steelers a win over the #Oilers 26-23 pic.twitter.com/oOy6TDyGUp — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) December 31, 2021

2 - Randle El’s Reverse Pass - 2/5/06 Super Bowl XL

Willie Parker takes the pitch and hands off to Antwaan Randle El on the reverse, who throws it to Hines Ward for the 43-yd touchdown. It gives the Steelers a 21-10 lead against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Randel El to Ward in Super Bowl 40. Such an iconic play! #steelers

VS

15 - ‘Shea Pick-6s Brady - 10/31/04 Week 8

The Patriots came to Heinz Field with a 21-game winning streak. But Dick Lebeau had other plans. Brady was sacked 4 times and picked off twice, including this pick-6 that put the Steelers up 21-3.

On March 26th, let's pay tribute to a very underrated #26 - Deshea Townsend.



Townsend was a very underrated member of the #Steelers secondary for 12 years. He finished with 21 INTs & recorded an INT in nine consecutive seasons from 01-09. Here are some memorable interceptions. pic.twitter.com/I8lDZ3jUuh — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) March 26, 2020

3 - Swann’s Flying Circus - 1/21/79 Super Bowl XIII

When Roy Gerela slipped at kickoff, the squibbed kick went off Randy White, who was playing with a cast. Pittsburgh recovered and then fired the game-deciding score.

One of NFL Films' most recognizable and iconic end zone shots...



Lynn Swann's 18-yard "flying circus" touchdown grab from #Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw — the winning score of Super Bowl XIII, played 44 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/RLyAArrWp4 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 21, 2023

VS

14- Gunslinger Ben - 1/15/06 AFC Championship

This pass capped off Ben’s amazing 3-game road performance to get to the Super Bowl. In this game, he was 21-29 and 275 yards. Most importantly, he gave us this meme.

Hard to believe 17 years ago #Steelers beat Denver AFC Championship game. Ben Roethlisberger completed a tremendous 3-game road playoff run

4 - Ham Fried Stabler - 12/29/74 AFC Championship

Pittsburgh and Oakland were tied at 10 in the 4th. Lambert and the rush came up the middle, and Stabler never saw Ham as he made his 2nd interception of the game. It set up a go-ahead TD 3 plays later.

12/29/74 AFC Championship: Pit@Oak

Early 4th qtr. Tied 10-10



Jack Ham makes his 2nd interception of the game pic.twitter.com/njKQJOu38B — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 23, 2018

VS

13 - Troy’s Strip Sack - 12/5/10 Week 13

The Division title and a 1st round bye were on the line. Baltimore was winning 10-6 and had 3 and change left on the clock. They just needed a couple first downs to end the game. With a 2nd and 5 at their own 43, Pittsburgh blitzed Timmons and Troy. Ray Rice could only pick one.

2010 Troy Polamalu Strip Sack that led to division title. 3 Minutes left on the clock and counting, all the Ravens had to do was pick up a couple first downs and this game was over. NOPE. Troy off the edge untouched. Solid game plan.

5 - Tommy’s Renegade Comeback - 1/5/03 AFC Wildcard

The birth of Renegade. Tommy Maddox, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, threw three touchdown passes in the final 19 minutes, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Browns 36-33. A 2nd and goal draw from the 4 to Chris Fuamatu Ma’afala was the game-winner.

4️⃣5️⃣ DAYS until Steelers football.



Here’s a Chris Fuamatu-Maʻafala touchdown. pic.twitter.com/RVsv8Pn0ke — Donny Football (@DonChed54) July 28, 2022

VS

12- Woodson’s Ball-Hawking Fumble - 11/6/94 Week 10

Houston and Pittsburgh went to overtime tied at 9. Neil O’Donnel left the game and Barry Foster was hurt. Houston’s Gary Brown appeared to take a handoff up the middle for a big gain. But Rod Woodson seeked him out, knocking out the ball, and leading to the game-winning Gary Anderson field goal.

Was there anyone more clutch in OT than Rod Woodson @RodWoodson26? #steelers

6 - Wagner Stalls Staubach - 1/18/76 Super Bowl 10

Mike Wagner steps in front of Drew Pearson and intercepts Roger Staubach, returning the ball inside the Cowboys 10 in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl X. Roy Gerela’s chip shot field goal makes it 15-10.

1/18/76 - Super Bowl X: Dal vs Pit

8:32 left. Pit lead 12-10



Mike Wagner, recognizing the motion and setup of the Dallas offense as the same play that scored a TD in the 1st quarter, steps in front of this Staubach pass for a key interception. pic.twitter.com/HB9ivcPzv4 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) October 4, 2018

VS

11- Bus Runs Over Urlacher - 12/11/05 Week 14

Just a poster of a play. The Steelers were in the middle of an 8-game winning streak to secure the 6th seed in the playoffs and ultimately their 5th Super Bowl ring.

On this day 14 years ago, Jerome Bettis did this to Brian Urlacher! #Steelers

7 - Holmes’ Punt Return TD - 1/11/09 AFC Divisional

Steelers were trailing the Chargers 7-0 with 8:00 left in the first. Santonio Holmes fielded the punt, and then dissected the coverage. He juked out one, made another miss, outran 3, jumped another, before making it to the endzone.

Santonio Holmes punt return vs the Chargers! #Steelers

VS

10- Mean Joe Fumble Recovery - 1/12/75 Super Bowl 9

A pass interference call put the Vikings at the 5 in the 4th quarter of Super Bowl IX. Chuck Foreman is stopped for a 2-yard loss and Joe Greene recovered the fumble to preserve the 9-0 advantage.

After a PI penalty on Wagner, the #Vikings had the at the Pittsburgh 5.

Joe Greene recovered a fumble on the next play.

Super Bowl IX tomorrow#Steelers pic.twitter.com/9H70Glt8fr — Old Time Football (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 1, 2022

8 - Terry’s Perfect Game - 12/19/76 AFC Divisional

1976 afc divisional at baltimore. Bradshaw completed 14 passes on just 18 attempts for 264 yds and 3 TD’s, 0 int. The game was such a blowout that when a plane crashed into the upper deck, Colts fans had already left.

76 days until #Steelers football, so here's a 76-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to Frank Lewis in the 1976 AFC Playoffs vs Baltimore.

1⃣2⃣⏩4⃣3⃣#BringBackTheBlock



1⃣2⃣⏩4⃣3⃣#BringBackTheBlock pic.twitter.com/5FnCTJjGLt — Pittsburgh Clothing Company (@PGHClothingCo) June 30, 2020

VS

9 - Russel’s Slowest TD in Existence - 1/4/76 AFC Divisional

Until a few months ago, it was the longest fumble return in NFL playoff history. Sports Illustrated called it the longest, slowest touchdown in existence. The Steelers were up 21-10, but the Baltimore Colts were threatening to score. Jack Ham hit quarterback Bert Jones and the ball ended up in Andy Russel’s hands. Jack Ham, Dwight White and Donnie Shell had key blocks on the return.

Don Criqui’s radio call of Andy Russell’s 93 yd TD vs Colts



‘75 divisional playoff. Jack Ham forces the fumble. Dwight White and Donnie Shell on the blocks.

pic.twitter.com/haowhTnMs9 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 24, 2021

