The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all other NFL franchises, are coming off the successful 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, there is a stepping stone between the Combine and the Draft, and those would be individual school’s Pro Days.
When teams hold their Pro Days, it is important to note several things:
- Who attends for your favorite team
For the Steelers, when the organization sends their top brass, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and Mike Tomlin, it is for a reason. Not to suggest if just the offensive line coach attends it isn’t significant, but when the big guns are there...pay attention.
- Players who were waiting to test
Whether it is a quarterback throwing for the first time this offseason, or someone running the 40-yard dash. Some Pro Days are the only chances NFL teams get to see these prospects perform.
- Compare numbers
If players are performing at both the Combine and their school’s Pro Day, it is a great chance to see how they do in both events. These numbers can be telling, and if they improve, or get worse, is worth noting.
Okay, now to the Pro Day schedule...
NFL pro days schedule 2023
(All times local)
March 9
- Purdue
- Texas
March 10
- Illinois
- Rice
March 13
- Coastal Carolina
- Oregon State
- South Carolina
March 14
- Clemson
- Northwestern
- Oregon
March 15
- Air Force
- Central Michigan
- Ferris State
- Georgia
- Louisiana
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Minnesota-Duluth
- UCLA
March 16
- Army
- Eastern Michigan
- Georgia Tech
- Tulane
March 17
- Michigan
March 20
- Iowa
- South Alabama
- Syracuse
- Virginia Tech
March 21
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Princeton
- Rutgers
- Troy
- USC
March 22
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- SMU
- Stanford
- UAB
- Virginia
March 23
- Alabama
- California
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- Utah
- Wisconsin
March 24
- Boston College
- BYU
- Kentucky
- Notre Dame
- Old Dominion
- Penn State
- San Jose State
March 27
- Arizona State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Ball State
- Baylor
- Boise State
- Duke
- Miami
- North Carolina
- Southern Miss
- West Virginia
March 28
- East Carolina
- Louisville
- Mississippi State
- N.C. State
- Texas A&M
- Tulsa
- Vanderbilt
- Washington State
March 29
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Maryland
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma State
- Mississippi
- Pittsburgh
- Texas Tech
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- Washington
March 30
- Appalachian State
- Charlotte
- Florida
- Florida A&M
- Florida State
- Fresno State
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Tennessee
March 31
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- South Dakota State
- Tennessee-Chattanooga
April 6
- Alabama
Be sure to follow BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.
Loading comments...