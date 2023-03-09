 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Pro Day Schedule: Days and Times as prospects prepare for the NFL Draft

The NFL Combine is over, and now the attention goes to individual school Pro Days.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NCAA Football: Boston College Pro Day Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all other NFL franchises, are coming off the successful 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, there is a stepping stone between the Combine and the Draft, and those would be individual school’s Pro Days.

When teams hold their Pro Days, it is important to note several things:

  • Who attends for your favorite team

For the Steelers, when the organization sends their top brass, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, and Mike Tomlin, it is for a reason. Not to suggest if just the offensive line coach attends it isn’t significant, but when the big guns are there...pay attention.

  • Players who were waiting to test

Whether it is a quarterback throwing for the first time this offseason, or someone running the 40-yard dash. Some Pro Days are the only chances NFL teams get to see these prospects perform.

  • Compare numbers

If players are performing at both the Combine and their school’s Pro Day, it is a great chance to see how they do in both events. These numbers can be telling, and if they improve, or get worse, is worth noting.

Okay, now to the Pro Day schedule...

NFL pro days schedule 2023

(All times local)

March 9

  • Purdue
  • Texas

March 10

  • Illinois
  • Rice

March 13

March 14

  • Clemson
  • Northwestern
  • Oregon

March 15

  • Air Force
  • Central Michigan
  • Ferris State
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Minnesota-Duluth
  • UCLA

March 16

March 17

  • Michigan

March 20

March 21

March 22

March 23

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Cincinnati
  • Houston
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin

March 24

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Kentucky
  • Notre Dame
  • Old Dominion
  • Penn State
  • San Jose State

March 27

March 28

March 29

March 30

  • Appalachian State
  • Charlotte
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Florida State
  • Fresno State
  • Oklahoma
  • TCU
  • Tennessee

March 31

  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • South Dakota State
  • Tennessee-Chattanooga

April 6

  • Alabama

Be sure to follow BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the NFL offseason.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...