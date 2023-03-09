2023 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on player movement around the league

The NFL offseason continues on, and the next step of the process is the beginning of the new league year. To be more specific, the new league year always begins with the legal tampering period. This year, this period begins on March 13th, and is when free agents can both negotiate, and agree, to terms on new contracts.

In other words, it is when the free agent frenzy officially begins. Around the NFL, news has already been flying around with the likes of Tom Brady retiring, teams cutting players like Bud Dupree for salary cap purposes, and more.

Throughout the coming days, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2023. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

The #Titans are expected to release pass-rusher Bud Dupree, sources say, the former big-ticket FA signing who was due $17M this season. More player turnover to reallocate resources, as another veteran pass-rusher hits the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

BREAKING: The Arizona #Cardinals are expected to move on from WR Chosen Anderson and C Rodney Hudson, per @RapSheet.



We previously reported the Anderson move. — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 6, 2023

Sources: The #Ravens are expected to trade safety Chuck Clark to the #Jets in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation. The starter since 2019, Clark now adds veteran experience to NYJ. It should be official when the league year begins. pic.twitter.com/wglGz3oXA1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

Jets are releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the league year next week, per source. The two sides discussed a restructuring of his contract but were unable to reach agreement. His release will save $5 million against Jets’ cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023