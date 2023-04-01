The Legacy: Day 1 Of Our Live Mock Draft

The first round of The Legacy live mock draft is in the books and I wanted to share the early results with the faithful followers here at Behind The Steel Curtain. It is considered the mock of all mock drafts, well, maybe by the guys that participate in it each year.

Still though, it is a huge undertaking ran by a group of guys that have been doing these drafts for well over a decade now. Comprised mostly from the pages of SB Nation with a few draft heads sprinkled in from various sites, we get together and act as General Managers of our respective teams. Or as some often refer to it as “arm chair GMs”. Still though, it has been a blast doing these each year and I have met some very nice people and some very knowledgeable football fans.

There are always a ton of trades in these drafts and there have been 46 at the time of typing this. I have made a few trades myself, the first was moving Kevin Dotson. In light of the new signings I felt he could possibly be cut, so why not see if I can get something for him. New Orleans offered a fifth rounder (Pick 146) after I had said I would take a sixth. I mean, do you blame me?

The next trade was somewhat of a favor to our ADMIN group. Each year there is always a GM, seemingly at the last moment, that bows out on our draft. The 49ers GM flaked out? Life happens, so in order to keep the draft flowing, because it can stall out if you are not careful, with those vacant spots. We decided to make trades that would eliminate as many of those vacant picks as possible. So I traded away Pick 80 for Picks 87, 173 and 222, it’s pretty close to the DRAF TEK trade chart and we didn’t have a 6th anyway.

At this point I have picks 17, 32, 49, 87, 120, 146, 173, 222, 234, 241.

Out of the blue the Chicago GM messaged me and ask if I would be interested in moving up to pick No. 9. I asked what it would take. Chicago just wanted to swap firsts and seconds. Chicago offered his picks at 9 and 54 for picks 17 and 32, I really wanted to keep 32...at that moment. So I offered up 17 and 49 for 9 and 61 but it would be contingent on how the draft fell. He agreed that if my guy was still there we would swap those picks.

Long story short I was able to get the pick of the litter at Cornerback. The funny thing is the Top 3 went back-to-back-to-back, with Devon Witherspoon at 7, Joey Porter Jr. at 8 and the guy that I wanted all along, Christian Gonzalez. I will not bore you with his draft profile because if you don’t know the talented young man by now, then the draft isn’t your thing.

I also tried to get back into the first round with Baltimore, to try and secure a Left Tackle in one Broderick Jones but Baltimore decided to take the USC Wide Receiver, Jordan Addison. Chicago ended up with Broderick Jones. after trading down again to pick 23. I just want to say that I had no prior knowledge that Chicago had interest in the Georgia left Tackle, I just wanted back in because he was still on the board.

Rounds 2 and 3 begin today at 1pm Eastern. I will be glad to answer any questions and share who went where but until our draft is complete, I do not want to mess with our Draft Tracker, like I mentioned a ton of work goes into this each year.

I’m interested in your thoughts and opinions and as always, Go Steelers!