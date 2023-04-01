Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: The best things are from Tennessee

Live from the birthplace of the tow truck (shocker!), mountain dew, cotton candy and our very own Yinzer it’s Saturday Night Open Thread.

Yes, we are coming to you tonight from the state that brags only it can make true Tennessee Whiskey! We did plan to broadcast from the worlds tallest treehouse but it burnt to the ground a few years ago. Instead we are kicking it like the locals. And NO, we won’t tell you from which of the 10000’s of caves or caverns we are streaming live.

If you are a real bird lover, then this is the state for you. No, not for the bird watching but because they have TWO state birds! Not surprisingly the state symbol is .... wait for it... a squirrel!!!

No, this is not an April Fools article, these facts are straight from the internet - so they must be true!

Dave posted an April Fools joke article this morning. Actually, it was ‘possible’ article headlines. Are you a fan of April Fools jokes? Either way, what is the best joke, prank or funny thing you’ve witnessed about this yearly event? You get to play Omar for the day and Lamar himself calls you saying that he has been given permission to work out a trade. What is the best package you would be willing to give up for the former MVP? We have read a lot of speculation about trading DJ. What about the opposite? Which WR would you trade for and yes, salary cap has to be taken into consideration. Music! One hit wonders are littered across the music landscape. However, two hit wonders never seem to get any recognition. I mean they are kinda twice as good as the one hit wonder folks, right???? Anyway, give us your favourite two hit wonders. In the past few weeks I asked about different ethnic offerings. This week it’s an open field. Which ethnic foods are you in love with?

BONUS!!! For those of you that don’t know or remember, Yinzer famously made a bet with me and he lost. It cost him changing his user name for a week to #ILOVEsteelcanuck. Now, he has decided to bet again. This time with BBnG. The bet is which team the Pens or Capitals will finish ahead of the other. Not sure if the payment has been settled but feel free to offer your opinion!

Mail it in eh kid...