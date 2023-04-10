Steelers reportedly sign another defensive lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing another defensive lineman to their 2023 offseason roster. According to his agent David Canter of GSE Worldwide, Armon Watts is signing with the Steelers. The length of the contract or any financial details are not known at this time.

If the name David Canter sounds familiar, he is the same agent who announced when his clients Keanu Neal and Breiden Fehoko were signing with the Steelers.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Armon Watts appeared in seven games with one starts his rookie season. In three years with the Vikings, Watts appeared in 40 games and had 10 starts with nine coming in 2021. With 90 tackles, Watts had 13 quarterback hits, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass defensed in his three years in Minnesota.

After failing to make the Vikings 53-man roster in 2022, Watts was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears where he appeared in 17 games with 12 starts. In his one season in Chicago, Watts had 35 tackles, four of which were for loss, and one sack.

Watts joins a defensive line group which already consists of eight players ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

Cameron Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Montravius Adams

Demarvin Leal

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Breiden Fehoko

Jonathan Marshall

Renell Wren

As the Steelers have done in the past, they are assembling quite a deep defensive line group in which players will have to fight their way onto the field for playing time. Even with the addition of Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts within the last two weeks, the Steelers are not out of the running for selecting another defensive lineman in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

