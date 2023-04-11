 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Price for NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube streaming announced

How much will NFL Sunday Ticket cost? We now know the answer to that question...

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Routines Are Key The Day Before The Super Bowl Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

If you are like me, a displaced fan of an NFL team, you have relied on the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package for over a decade. What once was strictly through DirecTV is now a part of YouTube’s streaming service. When the NFL gave the rights to Sunday Ticket to YouTube for the next seven years, many fans had the same question.

“How much is this going to cost?”

Well, the pricing for the Sunday Ticket package is now being reported. According to Ari Meirov, the price will depend on if you are pre-existing subscriber to YouTube TV.

Check out the reported cost below:

For those who are non-YouTube TV subscribers, this is a significant jump in cost compared to what DirecTV charged for the same options. However, if you are a pre-existing subscriber to YouTube TV and pay before the June 6th deadline, it is cheaper than what AT&T/DirecTV ever offered outside of years where the service was free.

For those wondering, YouTube TV costs roughly $72.99 a month, depending on any sales or features you want/prefer on your account.

Will you be purchasing the NFL Sunday Ticket package? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the rest of NFL Free Agency and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...