Price for NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube streaming announced

If you are like me, a displaced fan of an NFL team, you have relied on the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package for over a decade. What once was strictly through DirecTV is now a part of YouTube’s streaming service. When the NFL gave the rights to Sunday Ticket to YouTube for the next seven years, many fans had the same question.

“How much is this going to cost?”

Well, the pricing for the Sunday Ticket package is now being reported. According to Ari Meirov, the price will depend on if you are pre-existing subscriber to YouTube TV.

Check out the reported cost below:

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket:



YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

For those who are non-YouTube TV subscribers, this is a significant jump in cost compared to what DirecTV charged for the same options. However, if you are a pre-existing subscriber to YouTube TV and pay before the June 6th deadline, it is cheaper than what AT&T/DirecTV ever offered outside of years where the service was free.

For those wondering, YouTube TV costs roughly $72.99 a month, depending on any sales or features you want/prefer on your account.

Will you be purchasing the NFL Sunday Ticket package? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the rest of NFL Free Agency and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.