Report: Steelers talking with the Bears about trading to No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all 32 NFL teams, are preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the big even just a few weeks away rumors are starting to swirl. With the Steelers possessing the 17th overall draft pick, there aren’t many teams who would desire moving up to that position in the draft. It could happen, but with the Steelers also having the 32nd pick, they have some trade bait which they could make a move.

While these are just rumors, there has already been some chatter this offseason of Omar Khan being interested in moving up. Most of the time that’s just someone reading into Khan suggesting they aren’t ruling anything out.

Nonetheless, a new, and more specific, rumor is swirling regarding the Steelers and a potential draft day trade. According to Ben Devine, the Steelers are consider moving up to the Top 10, more specifically the No. 9 pick from the Chicago Bears.

The #Steelers have apparently spoken to the #Bears about a possible draft-day trade according to @FootballEJ. Pittsburgh currently owns the 17th pick and is perhaps eyeing a move up to 9. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 11, 2023

Depending on what the trade would entail, the Steelers could be sending one of their second round picks to the Bears if they did indeed want to move up into the Top 10. On top of the basic rumor, you have to consider which player would be worth such a strong move up in draft order?

What do you think of the rumor? Do you buy it? On top of that, if the Steelers were to trade up into the Top 10, what player would you want them to target? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the NFL offseason.