Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The Steel City Insider: Forget position, the Steelers need to draft players they love

With the 2023 NFL Draft only week s away, the constant debate is what player/position the Steelers should take, but is this the right question to ask? On this episode of the Steel City Insider, Jeremy Hritz and Jim Wexell talk about not just players and positions, but how these prospects have to be players they love enough to draft.

The Curtain Call: Which of the Steeler draft needs are legit?

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at which draft needs are the most legitimate.

The real positions of need

The Steelers Stat Geek: Can quarterbacks win championships on their rookie deals?

Quarterbacks are the driving force of most NFL teams, but how often can they snatch a Lombardi on a rookie deal? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Young QBs in pursuit of a championship

