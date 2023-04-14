Special teams LB Tanner Muse signing with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, but don’t think this means they won’t be making any moves ahead of the 3-day event.

After several free agent additions throughout this offseason, Omar Khan and Andy Weidl continue to revamp the Steelers’ roster. The most recent addition, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, is special teams standout linebacker Tanner Muse.

Standout special teamer and LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the #Steelers, per source. A onetime third-round pick by the #Raiders, Muse played in every game last season for Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2023

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, Muse missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. In 2021, Muse did not make the roster and never played in a regular-season game for the Raiders. Muse was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and landed on the 53-man roster late in the season where he appeared in a total of six games with four tackles. In those games, Muse did not play a defensive snap while logging 100 special team snaps. Last season, Muse appeared in all 17 games with one start, but with 80 defensive snaps compared to 325 special team snaps. In all, Muse had 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

Steelers fans may recall Tanner Muse being a potential late round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft coming out of Clemson as a safety. Many at BTSC had Muse mocked to the Steelers in the fifth round, but ultimately Muse was selected by the Raiders two picks before the Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith in the third.

When it comes to the Steelers, from a special teams perspective, they could use the help. Last season the team had Derek Watt, Myles Boykin, Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen to help anchor the special teams units. Watt, Boykin and Allen remain free agents while Spillane signed a multi-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The signing of Muse can not only provide depth at the linebacker position, but also help give needed support for the Steelers’ special teams units. Muse played safety at Clemson but has been listed as a linebacker since coming to the NFL.

It has become clear Khan and company aren’t about to sit back and see how things shake out when it comes to bringing in new players. The Steelers now have 69 players on their offseason roster heading into the draft, and it is worth noting they can have 90 players on their offseason roster.

