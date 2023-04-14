Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 14

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

1. It’s been a busier day than usual with the Steelers for a Friday this time of the year. It was reported earlier today that the Steelers have signed LB Tanner Muse. Used almost totally as a special teams player, Muse was linked to the Steelers in the 2020 draft but was drafted much earlier than expected when the Raiders took him at pick 100 (two spots before Highsmith). Since you are likely a BTSC regular if you are participating in FN6P, so you recall the hype here about Muse back in 2020? What do you remember?

2. It has been reported that Dupree’s deal in Atlanta was for one year, $5 million. How do you feel about Bud Dupree signing with the Falcons?

3. The Steelers now have another punter on the roster as they claimed Braden Mann who was released by the Jets on Thursday. Both Mann and Pressley Harvin are former Ray Guy Award winners and were drafted (Mann was a sixth-round pick). Both punters have also sruggled with consistency in their NFL careers, but Mann has a better yards per punt average and was a Special Teams Player of the Week early in 2022. Do you see this as a legitimate punting competition in training camp?

4. The Steelers strangely released Jamir Jones this week. The move didn’t save any salary cap space and the roster spot was not needed. What are your thoughts on the release of Jones, especially with the Steelers not having much depth at OLB?

5. The Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr. this week, but still have questions with how they are handling the quarterback situation. Knowing this, would you rather the Steelers face the Ravens early or late in the season? Many times their matchups are fairly close together, or would you rather they be spread out? If you spread them out, where would you put the home game versus the road game?

6. Agree or disagree with this statement: “Iced tea isn’t really iced tea unless it’s sweetened.” Discuss.

