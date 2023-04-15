2023 NFL Draft Odds: Draft position of certain players

The process leading up to the NFL draft is becoming more involved year after year. The build-up is long, and the discussion even longer, when it comes to various players who are eligible to have their name called as a selection in the NFL draft.

As for the 2023 NFL draft, the long and exhausting process is coming to a point where the end is in sight. With less than two weeks until the first night of the draft, the endless stream of mock drafts, positional rankings, and big boards will soon cease only to see the 2024 versions kick off hours later.

While the anticipation of new players being added to the Pittsburgh Steelers is exciting, being able to figure out who is a viable option is a whole different story. With the Steelers first pick scheduled to come at 17, mock drafts have gone in a variety of different directions and it seems that no two sources can agree on who the top five players are at various positions.

One source who makes a living in getting these things right, whether it be game outcomes, season results, or players chosen in the NFL draft, are the various oddsmakers. While having their finger on the pulse of how things will fall is one part of the equation, also having lines set an a way to create more action is a significant driving force behind the odds.

So what do oddsmakers have to say about the 2023 NFL draft?

I must first say that anyone who chooses to place a wager on any of the information given should do so responsibly. By listing the odds, this is an exercise in looking at another source to give an indication of how the draft might fall rather than an endorsement in placing a wager.

As I will continue to outline the various odds for the draft between now and the big night, I will be looking at this time at the over/under for the draft position of where a certain player will be taken. In the odds given by DraftKings, there are some intriguing positions based of which teams are picking where the lines are set. Trying to keep this as relevant as possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I will highlight four players who DraftKings have their over/under draft position between the 10th and 20th pick.

For those who are not familiar with betting odds, the numbers given are based on $100. A line of -110 means it would take a $110 wager to have an earning of $100. Lines that have a positive number reflect how much one would receive for a $100 bet. So a line of +140 would pay out $140 above the original $100 wager.

(To summarize the previous paragraph, negative numbers mean more likely and positive numbers mean less likely.)

Paris Johnson Jr.

The first player on the list with an over/under outside the top 10 is offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at 10.5. The player many believe to be the top tackle in the draft, the question is if Johnson will be drafted at the 11th pick or beyond. Right now, the odds are lined up in a way where Johnson could be passed on in the top 10. But getting to pick 17 for the Steelers is a whole different story.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Although I would like to see the Pittsburgh Steelers draft something besides a wide receiver in the first round, Jaxon Smith-Njigba fits into the criteria when looking at these betting odds. With the key spot being going to the Houston Texans or New York Jets, right now the odds are showing that the action has Smith-Njigba going at pick 13 or later.

Broderick Jones

Over/Under: 13.5

Under: +105

Over: -135

Pick 13: New York Jets

Pick 14: New England Patriots

The second offensive tackle on the list, Broderick Jones is believed to make it into the teens before having his name called on draft night. Based on the current odds, it is believed Jones will likely make it to the New England Patriots a pick 14, a selection where I have seen him mocked in many places.

Joey Porter Jr.

Over/Under: 16.5

Under: -135

Over: +105

Pick 16: Washington Commanders

Pick 17: Pittsburgh Steelers

Saving the best for last, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has the odds for him to sit right on the cusp of being available for the Steelers at 17. With the other two cornerbacks projected to go high in this class, Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez, they both have over/under‘s in the single digits. When it comes to Porter, there are a lot of those thinking he will land at either pick 16 or 17. The biggest question is will he be available to the Steelers or will he get drafted right before them. With the current odds, it is believed Porter is likely to go before the Steelers get the opportunity to call his name .

So those are the odds when it comes to when these players are expected to be drafted in the 2023 NFL draft. Do any of these numbers help get a better picture of how things might play out for the Steelers? Are there any specific odds that jump off the page that you didn’t expect? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.