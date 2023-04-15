17 NFL Draft prospects will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

When some fans think of the event which is the NFL Draft, there are a lot of thoughts which come to mind. For me, I think of Radio City Music Hall, rabid New York Jets fans booing the commissioner, and plenty of odd picks being made.

But just as much as the event itself have been those awkward moments in the green room where players who were in attendance awaited their phone to ring telling them they were a specific team’s selection.

Brady Quinn had a memorable wait.

Ben Roethlisberger had some awkward moments during the 2004 NFL Draft as he got passed over by several teams.

The most memorable situation was Aaron Rodgers waiting until the Green Bay Packers made him their pick.

The league doesn’t have cameras in the faces of these prospects as much as they once did, but there are always players who accept the invitation to attend the draft in-person which make you wonder if some might be waiting a long time until their names are called.

17 players have agreed to attend the draft in Kansas City at the end of the month, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has that list below:

Seventeen prospects are now confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, two weeks from tonight: pic.twitter.com/kx80L9glqJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2023

For those who can’t see the full list above, below are the players who are attending:

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Jalen Cater, DL, Georgia

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Will any of these players have to wait until Friday (Day 2) before they walk the stage and give Roger Goodell one of those overly awkward hugs? Only time will tell, but be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.