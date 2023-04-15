Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: You better you better you bet

Ohh...
The following is an unpaid announcement from our host...
I suppose, Sydney Crosby is a fine hero for some.
As much grief as I give you young man, I really do admire your zest for life and willingness to engage and have fun. You are not like many of your peers, enjoy your second week of BTSC ridicule. However, know you are living your life and having fun, and that is what it is all about.
- Less than 2 weeks to the draft. Do the Steelers make another roster move beforehand? If so, call your shot now.
- This week you get to be the Rog G. What rule change are you insisting the NFL implement as soon as possible?
- With the “What if” series that cassidy977 has been writing I got to thinking about last season. Let’s play the “What if...” game but limit it to just last season.
- This discussion came up at a family gathering recently. You are attending a destination wedding (it’s a nephew), heading to an all inclusive resort that is out of the country. Are you giving a gift or is your attendance ‘enough’. If you are giving a gift, what are you giving and what factors are you considering?
- Chili! Is it just a cold weather food item? Do beans belong in it? Should it be spicy? Let’s drop the gloves here. Share some strong opinions.
