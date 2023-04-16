A look back at the Steelers week that was: Keep on Rollin’ edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency winding down and the draft just around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 4/9

I hope you have a glorious day with friends and family. If you like Marshmallow Peeps, here’s hoping Cam Heyward doesn’t moonlight as the Easter Bunny.

Another Roethlisberger wins in #Cleveland!



Congratulations to the 'Cleveland Junior Open' Champion, Benjamin Roethlisberger, Jr.!!! ⛳️ ️‍♂️#HurricaneJuniorGolfTour



We hope everyone had a Blessed Easter! ✝️ pic.twitter.com/6vL0Q8jHEW — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 10, 2023

The Roethlisberger family might as well just be handed the deed to Cleveland. They own it. Congratulations Ben Jr.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

The Steelers have dealt with OBJ before. Nothing to see here but jersey sales, a waste of salary cap and an attempt to lure back Lamar.

Monday 4/9

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest.

One year and one day after the passing of Dwayne Haskins, his family's lawyer suggests he was "targeted and drugged" as part of a "blackmail and robbery conspiracy." https://t.co/R7Ysf7d3aD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2023

Truly sad. This sounds like a Lifetime movie.

Has it been that long? I won’t ever stop missing that guy.

The #Steelers are signing former #Vikings and #Bears DT Armon Watts, per his agent @davidcanter. Former sixth-round pick has eight career sacks. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

That’s a great football name. Steelers are adding to the trenches.

Tuesday 4/11

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket:



YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

I am not one to complain about the price, it beats a monthly subscription to the satellite network that I refuse to name. The shackles are off and I feel free.

Two sources have told me that Bucs inside linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. Story coming. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 11, 2023

It’s not that simple to just trade for White. If the Steelers could deal Pick No. 49, it would be a steal. But you may need to find some hackers to fiddle around with the cap.

Wednesday 4/12

We have released LB Jamir Jones. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2023

Steelers draft visitors today WR Jayden Reed from Mich State, QB Jaren Hall of BYU and S Daniel Scott of Cal — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) April 12, 2023

More Day 3ers walking the black-and-gold carpet. These are the dudes you may want to research.

#Michigan DL Mazi Smith is on a Top 30 visit today with the #Bills today, source said. He's had over 20 meetings or visits with teams, including the #Chiefs and #Steelers meeting with him at Michigan. Among others: #Bears, #Eagles, #Cowboys, #AZCardinals, and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

I wonder if Mazi Smith has all of his destinations snickered on his suitcase. I hope he didn’t forget his Marriott Rewards card.

What? We don’t have to wait three weeks for the Steelers to announce the move?

Thursday 4/13

Quarterback-specific helmet to be available during 2023 NFL season, per @judybattistahttps://t.co/Gl3EXLIHxC pic.twitter.com/A0c4ZSBUx0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 13, 2023

Can they make a Bryan-Anthony-Davis-specific bib at Arby’s for my Roast Beef ‘n Cheddar? Now that would be something.

Steelers draft visitors today: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton of WVU and DE Karl Brooks of Bowling Green — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) April 13, 2023

Top 30 visits aren’t just about the top 30 picks. Plus WVU visits are free. It’s like not having to pay the cover charge at the Beehive.

Seventeen prospects are now confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, two weeks from tonight: pic.twitter.com/kx80L9glqJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2023

Look over the list. One of these guys will be the last one standing all by himself. Hopefully he doesn’t have to wait until Day 2.

Friday 4/14

Standout special teamer and LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the #Steelers, per source. A onetime third-round pick by the #Raiders, Muse played in every game last season for Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2023

Shannon White gets the delayed gratification of seeing Tanner Muse in Black & Gold. He only had to wait three years.

The #Falcons are giving Bud Dupree a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. Another addition to Atlanta's defense. https://t.co/jZ4fV6KMwI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

The Steelers were heavily in the mix on a Bud Dupree deal but Dupree preferred a one-year deal. Steelers prefer two-year deals on contracts of substance. So, Dupree is off to Atlanta, as @ZachKleinWSB said. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

A Bud Dupree return was a match made in heaven. That is, until both sides talk about what they each wanted. Instead, Dupree gets his one-year deal with a chance to start and try to show what he’s still got in order to cash in big again for 2024.

The Steelers hosted WR Cedric Tillman and LB Felix Aduke-Uzomah today — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) April 14, 2023

Sometimes I wonder if the Steelers bring in these players just to learn how to properly pronounce their names.

The Steelers have claimed P Braden Mann off of waivers from the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2023

The Steelers now have the best coverage guys as punters in NFL history... Press and Mann. Now they just need to add Justin “Soft” Zone as a place kicker.

Saturday 4/15

We're hosting a kicking clinic and a youth football camp in Mexico City today led by former #Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham and former @NFL kicker and Mexico's own Raúl Allegre!



Follow @LosSteelers for all of the action ⬇️ https://t.co/kfE073z0w1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 15, 2023

If the Steelers Spanish announcers were there to call all the action would be the icing on the cake.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

