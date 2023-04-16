 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Keep on Rollin’ edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
NFL: JAN 29 Super Bowl LIII Experience Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency winding down and the draft just around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 4/9

I hope you have a glorious day with friends and family. If you like Marshmallow Peeps, here’s hoping Cam Heyward doesn’t moonlight as the Easter Bunny.

The Roethlisberger family might as well just be handed the deed to Cleveland. They own it. Congratulations Ben Jr.

The Steelers have dealt with OBJ before. Nothing to see here but jersey sales, a waste of salary cap and an attempt to lure back Lamar.

Monday 4/9

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest.

Truly sad. This sounds like a Lifetime movie.

Has it been that long? I won’t ever stop missing that guy.

That’s a great football name. Steelers are adding to the trenches.

Tuesday 4/11

I am not one to complain about the price, it beats a monthly subscription to the satellite network that I refuse to name. The shackles are off and I feel free.

It’s not that simple to just trade for White. If the Steelers could deal Pick No. 49, it would be a steal. But you may need to find some hackers to fiddle around with the cap.

Wednesday 4/12

More Day 3ers walking the black-and-gold carpet. These are the dudes you may want to research.

I wonder if Mazi Smith has all of his destinations snickered on his suitcase. I hope he didn’t forget his Marriott Rewards card.

What? We don’t have to wait three weeks for the Steelers to announce the move?

Thursday 4/13

Can they make a Bryan-Anthony-Davis-specific bib at Arby’s for my Roast Beef ‘n Cheddar? Now that would be something.

Top 30 visits aren’t just about the top 30 picks. Plus WVU visits are free. It’s like not having to pay the cover charge at the Beehive.

Look over the list. One of these guys will be the last one standing all by himself. Hopefully he doesn’t have to wait until Day 2.

Friday 4/14

Shannon White gets the delayed gratification of seeing Tanner Muse in Black & Gold. He only had to wait three years.

A Bud Dupree return was a match made in heaven. That is, until both sides talk about what they each wanted. Instead, Dupree gets his one-year deal with a chance to start and try to show what he’s still got in order to cash in big again for 2024.

Sometimes I wonder if the Steelers bring in these players just to learn how to properly pronounce their names.

The Steelers now have the best coverage guys as punters in NFL history... Press and Mann. Now they just need to add Justin “Soft” Zone as a place kicker.

Saturday 4/15

If the Steelers Spanish announcers were there to call all the action would be the icing on the cake.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

