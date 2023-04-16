Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Homies: Trade up, fall back, or stand pat

Whether or not a team should move out of their given draft spots is always fun to discuss. Join host Kevin Tate and his Homie crew of Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders & Shawn “Big-G” Gurley from the “KnoItAllz” podcast in a barbershop-type discussion about everything football.

Show Rundown:

Weekly moves for your Black & Gold: Edge Jamir Jones out, Edge Bud Dupree not coming back, DT Armon Watts in, LB/SS Tanner Muse in

Pick 17 trade up, fall back or stand pat

Latest Bengals, Ravens, and Browns updates

Homie Quick Thoughts

Say It with Your Chest (Pay)

Big G’s Burner (Shawn)

Doin’ em Dirty (Brandon)

State of the Steelers: Predraft Rumors Are Flying

The Steelers are less than 2 weeks from the NFL Draft and Pre-Draft rumors are flying off the wall. We discuss what plausible and what’s not. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Steel Curtain Network family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Rumors

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Week That Was: Keep on Rollin’ edition

Take a look back at the week that was in Steel City Football with a recap of the happenings of the week with Steel Curtain Network’s Dave Schofield and special guest Jeff Hartman.

