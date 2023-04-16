Pittsburgh Steelers book review: Their Life’s Work

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich history, and there have been a myriad of books written about the boys in black-and-gold. Everything from the difficult days in the team’s infancy, the dynamic dynasty of the 1970s, and the success of the “Big Ben” era.

What you quickly realize is not every book written about the Steelers is created equal. Just like the 32 NFL organizations, there are some which are superior to others. What I’ve decided to do is spend some time this offseason highlighting some of the books I’ve read which stand above the others. Other contributors might chip in, but fans have wanted a list of books which are worth reading, so we’ll go one-by-one.

The next book in this series is one I thoroughly enjoyed about the Steelers dynasty of the 1970s. It’s Their Life’s Work: The Brotherhood of the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, Then and Now

Here is a quick summary on the book:

With immersive reporting, respect, and honesty, Pomerantz tells the full story of the greatest dynasty in football history—the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers. One team. Four Super Bowl championships. Twelve Hall of Famers. Two hundred interviews. They were the best to ever play the game: the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. Three decades later their names echo in popular memory—Mean Joe, Bradshaw, Webster, Lambert, Ham, Blount, Franco, Swann, and Stallworth. They define not only the brother­hood and camaraderie of football, but what Americans love about their most popular sport: its artistry and its brutality. From the team’s origins in a horseplayer’s winnings to the young armored gods who immaculately beat the Raiders in 1972 to the grandfathers with hobbles in their gait, Their Life’s Work tells the full, intimate story of the Steeler dynasty. But this book does much more than that: it tells football’s story. What the game gives, what it takes, and why, to a man, every Steeler, full well knowing the costs, unhesitatingly states, “I’d do it again.”

This book, written by Gary M. Pomerantz, paints both the good, bad, and ugly of the Steelers of the 70s. The Super Bowl wins, along with the decline of the legendary group. The chapter on Mike Webster might be the most poignant, and depressing, considering how his life ended.

If you are interested in buying this book, you can do so on Amazon by clicking HERE. I can’t recommend it enough!

Have a book you feel should be featured? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the NFL offseason.